Read full article on original website
Related
Holocaust activist consoles family at her own funeral with the help of AI
Mourners were able to watch her respond to questions about her life and spirituality, thanks to AI conversational video technology developed by her son's company.
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0