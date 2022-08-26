Read full article on original website
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
PC Magazine
Sony's PlayStation Makes Mobile Gaming Push With New Acquisition
Sony is buying a European game studio to help it expand PlayStation’s reach to smartphones. The PlayStation maker is acquiring Savage Game Studios, which is working on “an unannounced new AAA mobile live service action game." The main takeaway is that Savage Game Studios will potentially tap into the existing PlayStation game franchise catalog to build new mobile titles.
Valve has made a nice little book about the Steam Deck to impress new customers
The Steam Deck is gearing up for new audiences.
Polygon
Sony spins up PlayStation Mobile division, plans major push to phones
Sony has acquired mobile games developer Savage Game Studios and will bring it into its PlayStation Studios stable, but the bigger news may be that Sony is planning a major push into mobile gaming, consistent with recent efforts to reach PC gamers with its AAA intellectual properties. “Our mobile gaming...
IGN
Sony Forms PlayStation Studios Mobile Division to Create Games Based on New and Existing IP
Sony has announced a committed expansion into mobile gaming by establishing the PlayStation Studios Mobile Division and acquiring the untested Savage Game Studios to develop "a AAA mobile live service action game". The new division will develop "innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IP that meet PlayStation...
PS5's DualSense Edge Is Sony's Answer To The Xbox Elite Controller
Sony finally unveiled its Xbox Elite controller contender, but does the latest, highly customizable DualSense Edge do enough to give Microsoft a run for its money? In terms of last-gen hardware, Sony's DualShock 4 fell a bit short of what we deemed as the best controller of all time. While the DS4 came with all the bells and whistles of a top-tier controller, its customizability was still nowhere near that of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Debuting back in 2019, the Elite Controller Series 2 was marketed as the "world's most advanced controller."
Polygon
Dragalia Lost, Nintendo’s mobile RPG, closes for good in November
Dragalia Lost, Nintendo’s original role-playing game for mobile devices, shuts down for good on Nov. 30, the game’s developers said Tuesday. The action RPG, a collaboration between Nintendo and Japanese mobile developer Cygames, launched in September 2018. In March, developers announced the end was coming once the last chapter of the game’s main campaign released. Dragalia Lost otherwise stopped receiving major content updates at the end of March.
Sony Released A New PS5 And You Didn't Even Notice
Though the PlayStation 5 might not quite reach the peaks of its foremost competitor — Microsoft's Xbox Series X — in terms of power, Sony's latest console is a next-generation achievement that boasts an impressive library of exclusive titles. Unfortunately, despite its massive sales and positive critical feedback, the PlayStation 5 has been plagued by supply shortages since its launch.
technewstoday.com
How to Resync PS4 Controller on All Systems?
The PS4 still plays the latest AAA games and will keep playing them for a few years. You can keep it and learn how to solve every problem. For example, how to resync PS4 controller?. The DualShock 4 peripheral is comfortable and reliable. It also works wirelessly or in wired...
The Verge
Sony’s new PlayStation Studios Mobile team is making spinoff games for your phone
As part of Sony’s push into mobile gaming, the company has formed a PlayStation Studios Mobile Division that will operate separately from console game development. According to a press release, the new team will create mobile games with “new and existing PlayStation IP.”. Sony’s move to form a...
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for almost two years now, and while stock issues have plagued the console ever since it launched in 2020, restocks have improved massively over the past few months. However, there is still more drama ahead as PlayStation announced that it would be hiking up the price of its consoles in late August.While we’re used to seeing consoles gradually fall in price as they age, the PlayStation 5 is doing the opposite. Just as the PS5 stock shortage woes were coming to an end in the UK, PlayStation...
Logitech's leaked cloud gaming handheld supports Android games
On August 2nd, Logitech G and Tencent games announced a partnership to create a cloud gaming handheld. It sounded a bit like an online-only Nintendo Switch, and thanks to leaks by Evan Blass (via The Verge), we can see what this device is going to look like. These leaks show...
dotesports.com
PlayStation acquires Savage Game Studios, expands mobile gaming repertoire
Sony has acquired well-known mobile games developer Savage Game Studios. The company entered a definitive agreement with Savage Game Studios following a standout year in 2021, where it received over $4 million in funding to develop some of the most popular mobile games in the market today. The founders of...
notebookcheck.net
Lighter Sony PlayStation 5 console hits the shelves as PlayStation Studios Mobile Division snaps up Savage Game Studios
A new PlayStation 5 console has been spotted on the shelves in Australia, with this 2022 variant apparently being lighter than both the revised PS5 from 2021 and the original launch model. Sony has also been busy in the mobile space as its new PlayStation Studios Mobile Division has acquired Savage Game Studios.
Best Free Games for Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest 2022
While you've had to drop some cash to get an Oculus Quest, you don't have to pay for every game. From shooters, to coasters, to space flight battles, here are the best free games for the Oculus Quest.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
NME
New versions of the Steam Deck coming from Valve in the future
Valve has confirmed in a new booklet targeted towards introducing the company and Steam Deck to Asian markets that the device is the first of many handheld PCs it has planned. The booklet – which focuses on the handheld, and the history and culture of Valve itself – was released last week (August 25), as the handheld is preparing to launch in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
Sony steps back into the mobile gaming ring and you should be excited
Sony is making a comeback to mobile gaming and has bought an entire studio to reach a "new audience". Now that the PSP and PS Vita have been (tragically) left by the wayside, Sony is looking at mobile for games on the go. It's also playing catch-up with Microsoft, which is better late than never. Microsoft lets gamers access and play their library as part of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming so you can play on your tablet or smartphone, as well as PC or Xbox Series X.
Polygon
Disney will launch a new card game to go up against Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon
Disney may be the king of theme parks, streaming television, and major motion pictures, but when it comes to collectible card games, the House of Mouse must tread lightly. Magic: The Gathering and the Pokémon Trading Card Game have dominated the industry for decades, each a billion-dollar franchise in its own right. Now, Disney has partnered with a powerful new ally: Ravensburger, a 139-year-old game publisher. The new joint effort is called Disney Lorcana, a family-friendly collectible trading card game. The first sets are expected in the latter half of 2023.
Mafia 4 is in development, 2K confirms
A rumor (opens in new tab) surfaced earlier this year claiming that 2K Games' studio Hangar 13 was working on a new Mafia game under new leadership, following the departure of longtime president and chief creative officer Haden Blackman. Now it's official: In an interview posted at mafiagame.com (opens in new tab) to mark the 20th anniversary of the original Mafia, general manager Roman Hladík finally confirmed that it's happening.
