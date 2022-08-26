Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to host Miss Amazing Pageant Oct. 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host the 2022 West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant Oct. 29. The theater is located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Miss Amazing Pageant
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will host the 2022 W…
WVNews
West Virginia DMV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Due to extra traffic in Clarksburg for the West Virginia Itali…
WVNews
Defendants
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — A Buckhannon man and woman received lengthy prison terms for drug …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
South Harrison drops opener, 5-2; No. 6 WVU men shut out by No. 7 Pitt
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks dropped their soccer home opener to the Elkins Tigers, 5-2, on Monday evening. South Harrison (0-2) will host St. Marys on Thursday at 6 p.m.
WVNews
First Friday activities planned during West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Some of Clarksburg’s First Friday activities will continue during the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival this weekend, including the art exhibit, special museum hours and events at the library. The First Friday Art Exhibit will be held Friday evening in the Clarksburg Community...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods 8/29/22
Like many fans, West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods admits to some nerves in advance of a season opener. That fact that this year's is against an old-school, traditional rival only adds to the sense of anticipation. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
Well-known outdoor development community leader joins West Virginia University collaborative
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s outdoor recreation experts are hard at work developing world-class outdoor infrastructure, expanding outdoor opportunities and using the Mountain State’s outdoor assets to advance the economy. These efforts are mission critical at the Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Week One: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The Big 12 kicks off its 2022 football season with a full slate of games in Week 1, including a pair of Thursday night lidlifters highlighted by WVU - Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, two Friday games featuring a very interesting TCU visit to Colorado, and a concluding Saturday with six mostly tuneups. However, getting to see the entire league in action on the first weekend is an excellent way to start the year.
WVNews
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
WVNews
New COVID boosters on the way
By and large, most counties in West Virginia remain in the red when it comes to risk levels for COVID. And the numbers change daily. Three counties — Monongalia, Marion and Taylor — were lowered to yellow last week by the CDC but were back in the red by the weekend.
WVNews
WVU Mens Soccer Blanked By Pitt
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team fell at No. 7 Pitt, 3-0, on Monday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Three, first-half goals by the hosts put WVU in a hole from which it could not recover in the 51st edition of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt (2-0) opened the scoring in the 12th minute before finding the back of the net again in the 17th and 30th minutes of play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Private gifts aid long-term mental health services for students via WVU Medicine program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropic support is boosting student access to Healthy Minds University, a collaborative program that provided long-term mental health services to nearly 1,000 West Virginia University students in its first year. A $30,000 gift from the Gruver family established a namesake fund to ensure students can take...
WVNews
WVU Health System Board approves $177M in capital projects to expand access to care, renovate hospitals, and create job training program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the West Virginia University Health System Board of Directors approved $177.4 million in capital projects to expand patients’ access to healthcare; renovate its existing hospital facilities in Morgantown, Glen Dale, and Keyser; and create a job training program in Keyser to bolster the region’s healthcare workforce.
Comments / 0