Shinnston, WV

WVNews

West Virginia DMV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Due to extra traffic in Clarksburg for the West Virginia Itali…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Defendants

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — A Buckhannon man and woman received lengthy prison terms for drug …
BUCKHANNON, WV
Shinnston, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods 8/29/22

Like many fans, West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods admits to some nerves in advance of a season opener. That fact that this year's is against an old-school, traditional rival only adds to the sense of anticipation. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Week One: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The Big 12 kicks off its 2022 football season with a full slate of games in Week 1, including a pair of Thursday night lidlifters highlighted by WVU - Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, two Friday games featuring a very interesting TCU visit to Colorado, and a concluding Saturday with six mostly tuneups. However, getting to see the entire league in action on the first weekend is an excellent way to start the year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

New COVID boosters on the way

By and large, most counties in West Virginia remain in the red when it comes to risk levels for COVID. And the numbers change daily. Three counties — Monongalia, Marion and Taylor — were lowered to yellow last week by the CDC but were back in the red by the weekend.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU Mens Soccer Blanked By Pitt

The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University men’s soccer team fell at No. 7 Pitt, 3-0, on Monday night at Ambrose Urbanic Field. Three, first-half goals by the hosts put WVU in a hole from which it could not recover in the 51st edition of the Backyard Brawl. Pitt (2-0) opened the scoring in the 12th minute before finding the back of the net again in the 17th and 30th minutes of play.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Health System Board approves $177M in capital projects to expand access to care, renovate hospitals, and create job training program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — At its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the West Virginia University Health System Board of Directors approved $177.4 million in capital projects to expand patients’ access to healthcare; renovate its existing hospital facilities in Morgantown, Glen Dale, and Keyser; and create a job training program in Keyser to bolster the region’s healthcare workforce.
MORGANTOWN, WV

