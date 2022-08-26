Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Related
mocoshow.com
Ever/Body to Open First Maryland Location in Cabin John Village
Ever/Body, a woman-led beauty and wellness company that announced $55.5 million in series C funding earlier this summer, is opening it’s first Maryland location in Potomac’s Cabin John Village. At that time, Ever/Body announced plans to expand into new markets, starting with the opening of six locations across the East Coast by the end of 2022. In addition to its three existing NYC locations, Ever/Body will open three new locations in the greater New York City area, and three in the DC Metro area (Logan Circle in D.C. and Arlington in addition to Cabin John Village). Plans for further nationwide expansion are on the horizon in the near future. We don’t have an expected opening date, but we are told construction on the location will begin in the near future.
fox5dc.com
Private island for sale in northern Virginia
A private island is up for sale in northern Virginia and it could be yours for nearly 5 million dollars! FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more details from Woodbridge.
WTOP
First Black-owned brewery in Montgomery Co. hopes for national expansion
The owners of Black Viking Brewing, the first Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County, Maryland, have their eyes on expansion. The brewers hope to sell in Virginia next year and to eventually become the first Black-owned brewery with national distribution. Currently, the business, which was founded in October 2021, distributes beers...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: What’s next for Dulles Airport as it turns 60
Dulles Airport head sets course on eve of airport’s 60th anniversary. The Washington Post spoke with Dulles Airport head Richard Golinowski on his vision for the airport as it approaches its 60th anniversary. He emphasized the new concourse and other renovations, along with looking forward to having Metro service at the airport. (Lori Aratani / Post)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
ADVISORY: “VERY LOUD NOISE” May Be Produced From NSWC Dahlgren Division Range Testing This Week
DAHLGREN, Va. – NSWC Dahlgren will conduct range testing Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has potential to produce VERY LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.
fox5dc.com
Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay up for auction
MIDDLE HOOPER ISLAND, Md. - If you've ever wanted to buy a lighthouse -- now is your chance!. The federal government is searching for a new steward to buy the Hooper Island Lighthouse in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay. The lighthouse is located about four miles west of Middle Hooper Island and...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
mocoshow.com
XO Pho & Grill Now Open
XO Pho & Grill has recently joined T-swirl Crepe at 313 N Washington St in Rockville. T-swirl Crepe has been at the location since April of 2019 with XO Pho & Grill joining a few weeks back. The XO Pho & Grill menu offers unique pho pairings such as the...
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
The world is their oyster! Md. middle schoolers make rare freshwater find
A couple of Maryland middle schoolers made a rare find recently when they found a pearl inside a freshwater clam. Sixth and seventh graders were enjoying the outdoors at Winters Run in Harford County when they made the discovery, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted on Sunday. The...
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
WRIC TV
Person hit by D.C. Metro train, sent to hospital with minor injuries
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is investigating an incident in which a person was hit by a train at a D.C. Metro station. According to a tweet from WMATA, the agency is investigating an incident of a person struck by a train at the Foggy Bottom-George Washington University Station. Silver Line trains are currently single tracking between Foggy Bottom in D.C. and Clarendon in Virginia and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery.
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theburn.com
Former Ashburn Bloom store reborn as Replay Sports
The new Replay Sports location in a former Bloom grocery store space is finally ready to open its doors. The batting cages and baseball skills center will hold an open house this weekend. As The Burn first reported back in June, the former Bloom store at the Piccadilly Plaza shopping...
middleburglife.com
Stunning Brick Colonial on 53+ Acres in Prestigious Greystone
Welcome to 1294 Greystone Road! This stunning brick colonial sits on 53+ gorgeous acres in prestigious Greystone. Throughout this charming five bedroom, four bath, custom-built home you’ll find pristine craftsmanship and detailing in every room. The 7500+/- sq ft boasts high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, a bright sunroom, and a main level primary suite with its own sitting room and back patio access. Outside, amongst the sprawling acreage, take in the mountain views, fenced pastures, lush woodlands, Virginia’s rolling hills & a private pond. A fully renovated barn (2018/2019) provides a workshop and entertaining space above.
alxnow.com
Blazers are trending, says owner of the new ‘Vida Style’ consignment shop in Old Town
Alicia Valencia Erb just consigned herself to a new business venture in Old Town. After a career in marketing, the Alexandria resident opened Vida Style, a new consignment boutique at 210 N. Lee Street on August 1, and held a grand opening last Sunday (August 28). Erb gives consigners 50-to-60% of the profits and 60 to 90 days to sell them before they are returned.
WJLA
Weather Alert | Potential for strong, gusty storms Tuesday: Here's the timing
WASHINGTON (7News) — Relief is on the way!. Tuesday will be the final day of a seven-day 90-degree stretch with highs pushing the middle 90s and feels like readings closer to 100. StormWatch7 is on Weather Alert for Tuesday afternoon and early evening as a robust cold front moves...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
Maryland SPCA has special kitten named 'Medium Fry' looking for a new home
Joining us with a pet looking for a new home is Katie Flory from the Maryland SPCA. She has a 4-month-old special kitten with her named "Medium Fry", who is looking for a new family and home.
mocoshow.com
Pop-Up Poutine Named One of The Best Places For Poutine In America
Rockville’s Pop-Up Poutine has been named one of the best places for poutine in America by TastingTable. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. As Canadians living in the US, the owners of the Pop-Up Poutine found it impossible to find good poutine, so they came up with their own cheese curd recipe and use a sauce/gravy base that’s imported from Montreal to create the most authentic poutine in the area.
NBC Washington
Clear the Shelters: Find a Furry Friend at Adoption Events This Weekend in the DC Area
NBC4 and Telemundo 44’s annual animal adoption event Clear the Shelters is happening throughout August. This weekend, many shelters and rescues will give you the chance to meet a new furry friend in person. Many shelters have waived adoption fees in hopes of finding every pet a loving home.
WSET
PHOTOS: Fairfax County officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was caught in the grill of their car.
Comments / 0