Ever/Body, a woman-led beauty and wellness company that announced $55.5 million in series C funding earlier this summer, is opening it’s first Maryland location in Potomac’s Cabin John Village. At that time, Ever/Body announced plans to expand into new markets, starting with the opening of six locations across the East Coast by the end of 2022. In addition to its three existing NYC locations, Ever/Body will open three new locations in the greater New York City area, and three in the DC Metro area (Logan Circle in D.C. and Arlington in addition to Cabin John Village). Plans for further nationwide expansion are on the horizon in the near future. We don’t have an expected opening date, but we are told construction on the location will begin in the near future.

POTOMAC, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO