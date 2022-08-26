ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dulles, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Ever/Body to Open First Maryland Location in Cabin John Village

Ever/Body, a woman-led beauty and wellness company that announced $55.5 million in series C funding earlier this summer, is opening it’s first Maryland location in Potomac’s Cabin John Village. At that time, Ever/Body announced plans to expand into new markets, starting with the opening of six locations across the East Coast by the end of 2022. In addition to its three existing NYC locations, Ever/Body will open three new locations in the greater New York City area, and three in the DC Metro area (Logan Circle in D.C. and Arlington in addition to Cabin John Village). Plans for further nationwide expansion are on the horizon in the near future. We don’t have an expected opening date, but we are told construction on the location will begin in the near future.
POTOMAC, MD
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: What’s next for Dulles Airport as it turns 60

Dulles Airport head sets course on eve of airport’s 60th anniversary. The Washington Post spoke with Dulles Airport head Richard Golinowski on his vision for the airport as it approaches its 60th anniversary. He emphasized the new concourse and other renovations, along with looking forward to having Metro service at the airport. (Lori Aratani / Post)
DULLES, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Dulles, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Business
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

XO Pho & Grill Now Open

XO Pho & Grill has recently joined T-swirl Crepe at 313 N Washington St in Rockville. T-swirl Crepe has been at the location since April of 2019 with XO Pho & Grill joining a few weeks back. The XO Pho & Grill menu offers unique pho pairings such as the...
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
CBS Baltimore

'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC TV

Person hit by D.C. Metro train, sent to hospital with minor injuries

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is investigating an incident in which a person was hit by a train at a D.C. Metro station. According to a tweet from WMATA, the agency is investigating an incident of a person struck by a train at the Foggy Bottom-George Washington University Station. Silver Line trains are currently single tracking between Foggy Bottom in D.C. and Clarendon in Virginia and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan

A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
OCCOQUAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dulles Airport#Volunteers#Fastest#The Dulles Plane Pull#Fedex#Airbus#United Boeing
theburn.com

Former Ashburn Bloom store reborn as Replay Sports

The new Replay Sports location in a former Bloom grocery store space is finally ready to open its doors. The batting cages and baseball skills center will hold an open house this weekend. As The Burn first reported back in June, the former Bloom store at the Piccadilly Plaza shopping...
ASHBURN, VA
middleburglife.com

Stunning Brick Colonial on 53+ Acres in Prestigious Greystone

Welcome to 1294 Greystone Road! This stunning brick colonial sits on 53+ gorgeous acres in prestigious Greystone. Throughout this charming five bedroom, four bath, custom-built home you’ll find pristine craftsmanship and detailing in every room. The 7500+/- sq ft boasts high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, a bright sunroom, and a main level primary suite with its own sitting room and back patio access. Outside, amongst the sprawling acreage, take in the mountain views, fenced pastures, lush woodlands, Virginia’s rolling hills & a private pond. A fully renovated barn (2018/2019) provides a workshop and entertaining space above.
UPPERVILLE, VA
alxnow.com

Blazers are trending, says owner of the new ‘Vida Style’ consignment shop in Old Town

Alicia Valencia Erb just consigned herself to a new business venture in Old Town. After a career in marketing, the Alexandria resident opened Vida Style, a new consignment boutique at 210 N. Lee Street on August 1, and held a grand opening last Sunday (August 28). Erb gives consigners 50-to-60% of the profits and 60 to 90 days to sell them before they are returned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
mocoshow.com

Pop-Up Poutine Named One of The Best Places For Poutine In America

Rockville’s Pop-Up Poutine has been named one of the best places for poutine in America by TastingTable. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. As Canadians living in the US, the owners of the Pop-Up Poutine found it impossible to find good poutine, so they came up with their own cheese curd recipe and use a sauce/gravy base that’s imported from Montreal to create the most authentic poutine in the area.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy