Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
Register Citizen
Milford Irish Festival returning after two years
MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
Register Citizen
One of New England’s largest book fairs opens this weekend to support Redding’s Mark Twain Library
REDDING — A longstanding Labor Day tradition for the local community, The Mark Twain Library Book fair returns to the Redding Community Center this holiday weekend. Samuel Clemens, who used a number of pen names before settling on Mark Twain, founded the Mark Twain Library in Redding in 1908.
NewsTimes
10 corn mazes in Connecticut to explore during the fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Corn is all the rage this fall — it even has its own viral song on TikTok. But as the harvest season begins at farms in Connecticut, farmers are turning this crop into mazes in the shape of everything from a castle to Benjamin Franklin.
Register Citizen
Norwalk's Pau Pau's Pizza Cones food truck putting twist on CT's favorite food
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pizza-crazed Connecticut is home to some of the country's best pies. Now a new food truck is turning that tradition on its head — and into a cone. Pau Pau's Pizza Cones, a new food truck that's been...
Bristol Press
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
'Thoughtful, kind, very caring' | Community mourns loss of library director, victim of East Granby murder-suicide
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A community came together in mourning Monday evening in East Granby to remember a very special woman. "To honor a woman who was taken before her time, who did not need to be," said Joan Wright of East Granby. The town's library director, 48-year-old Doreen...
Register Citizen
In Photos: Stamford students head back to school
STAMFORD — Students at Springdale Elementary School — and across the district — headed back to school on Monday. All Stamford Public Schools students returned to start the new school year on Monday.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch
(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
Register Citizen
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
Register Citizen
Parkville lights up with new 50k square foot mural project
HARTFORD — Parkville residents will notice a few changes to walls in their neighborhood over the next few months. Specifically - the art. A new project, called Parkville Paints, aims to fill dozens of spaces around the Hartford neighborhood with murals. Local artist Michael Rice had been working on...
Register Citizen
12,000 Stamford students to get three free books each. Here’s why.
STAMFORD — About 12,000 Stamford students will each receive three free books, and more than half will also gain access to a large digital database of books thanks to a recent congressional grant of $250,000. The award was formally announced last week during a press conference with Mayor Caroline...
Dig in: The Big E welcomes new food items for 2022 season
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — In just three weeks, The Big E will return to Springfield, and in honor of the 2022 season, the fair announced some new mouth-watering treats. The Harpoon Beer Hall will offer a stuffed grilled cheese with Cool Ranch Doritos. Additionally, chicken pot pie will be up-for-grabs in a bread bowl, […]
Register Citizen
24/7 convenience store coming to Shelton’s Center Street
SHELTON — A convenience store will soon be filling vacant retail space on Center Street. David Simonetti, owner of 73 Center St., confirmed that owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford are opening a second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy in Shelton. “This...
Register Citizen
New Haven stairway to nowhere: How a group of neighbors restored a piece of buried Fair Haven history
NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
Register Citizen
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare it is “the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
sheltonherald.com
Big Y would spend $22 million on new Middletown store, create 150 jobs
MIDDLETOWN — A traffic study, drainage and landscaping plans and other documents have been filed with the land use office to support a proposed $22 million, 51,892-square-foot Big Y World Class Market to be built in the south end of the city. The grocery store would be located at...
Register Citizen
Photos: Fairfield students return to classrooms for 2022-23 school year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Monday, students in Fairfield public schools had their first day of the new year. Interim Superintendent of Schools Stephen Tracy said there are 9,325 students enrolled in grades pre-K through 12. The district had employed 65 new teachers...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Stand-Off
Ansonia News: Stand-Off2022-08-28@7:30PMish– A viewer provided this photo of a stand-off on Elm Street. At 11:45pm the stand-off continues. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
fox61.com
Bloom Bake Shop blossoms into Hartford storefront
Owners Alex Pilon and Monica Beaudoin started Bloom Bake Shop in September 2020. They said seeing its growth really is a dream come true.
