New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Franklin County cold case
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal cold case crash that occurred on Thanksgiving in 2016. Officials say an older model Ford F150 blue and white truck pulling a trailer was heading north on I-81 when the trailer became loose. The trailer traveled across the median near marker 19 and struck a tractor-trailer transporting gasoline, which caught fire and killed the driver.
New central Pa. winery moving into spot vacated by another
The space formerly housed by Cristiano Winery isn’t going to stay empty for long. Don and Joan Hopler, of Carlisle, are planning to open Totem Pole Ranch and Winery in that building by mid-September. The address is 207 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg.
abc27.com
Free $15 Uber voucher available in select Pa. counties for Labor Day weekend
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, it is important to make sure you’re taking the right steps towards celebrating safely. According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, The Decide to Ride campaign is bringing $15 Uber vouchers to select Pa. counties. In September of...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
abc27.com
West Shore School District has first day of school
WEST SHORE, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Aug. 29, was the first day of school for kids and parents in the West Shore School District. The West Shore borders York and Cumberland Counties and is Pennsylvania’s fifth-largest district. One mom was picking up her son from his “first” first...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands
Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks in Hermitage
Pennsylvania US senate democrat candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Hermitage Sunday afternoon.
Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District
The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
Driver dead after head-on collision on central Pa. road: state police
A 43-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and killed Friday after he crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Brian P. Duncan was traveling south on Abbottstown Pike in Berwick Township at a speed unsafe for conditions around 7:33 a.m., when he crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a southbound tractor-trailer.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For one lucky lottery player, a trip to Giant resulted in the winning of $3 million. A Giant store that sells Pennsylvania Lottery tickets in Cumberland County sold a $3 million winning ticket. The Giant located on Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle sold the...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 29’s hometown heroes are the RBI World Series champions. The Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg softball team defeated Houston two weeks ago in the championship match. After making it to the tournament ten times, it is the program’s first championship title. A...
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion
An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday. The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit. Organizers said it's incredible...
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
abc27.com
York County Community Foundation accepts $300,000 grant from The Heinz Endowments
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Community Foundation (YCCF) accepted a $300,000 grant from The Heinz Endowments to support the York County Early Childhood Educator Awards Program. The York County Early Childhood Educator Awards works to address the issue of attracting and retaining qualified childcare staff. They help...
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
