Highland News
Cooler temperatures and a blessing of rain came to Doniphan County early Sunday morning. We're supposed to have showers overnight (Sunday into Monday) and we will count it a needed blessing. I have a feeling that corn harvest will begin soon as some of the corn fields are brown and dry. I pray a good and safe harvest to all.
U.S. 36 project starting in Marshall, Nemaha counties
A milling and overlay project on U.S. 36 in Marshall and Nemaha counties was scheduled to begin Aug. 30, weather permitting. The project will cover approximately 15 miles, from K-87 to the eastern city limits of Seneca. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, traffic will be restricted to one...
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13th St. will be completely closed at Kansas Ave. for about a week for gas line repair work. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, NPL will completely close SE 13th St. at the Kansas Ave. intersection for gas line repair work. The City...
Topeka woman recovers in Smith Co. hospital after vehicle rolls into field
SMITH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman recovered from serious injuries in a Smith Co. hospital on Sunday after her vehicle rolled into a field. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 79 on Kansas Highway 9 - about 8 miles west of Gaylord - with reports of an injury accident.
Groundbreaking ceremony for Championship Sports Complex
Sunday was the groundbreaking at the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex, located at Noble Park. Members of the Hiawatha City Commission and Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club board, along with members of the community came out for the groundbreaking of the first phase of the three-phase complex - which is an indoor practice facility.
Friends of Hospice Volunteers
The monthly meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was held on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Northeast KS Home Health and Hospice office in Horton. Those in attendance were Charlene Branch, Marty Mercer, Dixie Westervelt , Donna Bottom, Nancy Burns, Rosemary Schooler, Betty Robison, Angel Dexter, Kristina Romine, Chief of Operations and Michelle Bottom, Volunteer Coordinator.
Three Topeka men arrested for aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topeka men were arrested Saturday after TPD officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery. On Saturday just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th St. As a result of the investigation, three Topeka men were arrested for aggravated robbery.
Crews attempt to pull SUV out of ravine after driver crashes along Highway 40
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews attempted to pull an SUV out of a ravine behind an old Topeka strip club after the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 40. Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a vehicle had failed to negotiate the curve at Highway 40 and Shadden Rd. when it went into a ravine around 8 a.m. near Topeka on Monday morning, Aug. 29.
Topeka Zoo celebrates an endangered species
TOPEKA (KSNT)-Today is World African Painted Dog Day, and the Topeka Zoo didn’t hesitate to jump on the celebration train. Members of the community gathered at the Zoo’s Camp Cowabunga to color their own painted dog, see a skull and learn more about the animal. With only 7,000 left in the world, the Topeka Zoo […]
Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
Topeka man arrested near Carbondale after meth found in his possession
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested near Carbondale after an Osage Co. K9 unit found methamphetamine in his possession. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th St. and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a violation.
