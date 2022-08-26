Wisconsin Ginseng celebration to take place in Marathon, Wisconsin on September 3

Wausau, WI – A Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration will be held on September 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Marathon, Wisconsin. The event will be held at Veteran’s Park in conjunction with Marathon Fun Days.

The goal of the event is to provide education about the cultivated Wisconsin ginseng industry. Wisconsin Ginseng is an important crop to Wisconsin. The Wisconsin ginseng industry is a 40-million-dollar industry, which adds 31 million dollars in revenue to the Wisconsin economy.

There are a number of free activities included with the celebration.

Ginseng garden tours are being sponsored by Schumacher Ginseng. The tours will take place at 10:00 a.m. and 2 p.m. Transportation will not be provided from Fun Days grounds. If you are interested in participating in the garden tour, you may go directly to the garden location: 226391 Flamingo Ln., Marathon, WI 54448. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to the start of the tour.

Free Children’s Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rural Mutual has sponsored bouncy houses and a dig your own root experience. A scavenger hunt with prizes for all children who participate will be sponsored by the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin

There is also a variety of free entertainment. At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. the Hmong American Dancers will perform. This activity is sponsored by Upper Iowa University. At 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. a lion dance will be performed. This activity is being sponsored by Marathon Feed & Grain & Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg.

Also, there will be a variety of vendor booths with free ginseng samples. Made in the Shade ginseng beer from Bull Falls Brewery will be available for purchase.

The International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival is a bi-annual event and will be returning to the Greater Wausau Area in September of 2024 as a multiple day event.

Sponsors include: People’s State Bank, Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg, Rural Mutual, Upper Iowa University, Visit Wausau, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, Sports Authority, Marathon Feed & Grain, Schumacher Ginseng, Marathon Aquatic Center, and Bull Falls Brewery.

Questions about the event or Wisconsin Ginseng can be directed to the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin or the Wausau/Central Wisconsin CVB. You can visit https://www.visitwausau.com/ginseng-festival for more information.