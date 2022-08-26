Read full article on original website
Russian Soldiers Blown Up by Own Mines Responding to Fake Call: Official
"The result is one occupier minus a leg and a hospital in Donetsk. One occupier sings with Kobzon," a Mariupol official said.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on the southern front line and a Ukrainian claim of new attacks on Russian positions fed speculation Tuesday that a long-expected counteroffensive has started to try to turn the tide of the war. But Ukrainian officials warned against excessive optimism in...
Russian liberal sentenced for comparing Stalin to Hitler
MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Tuesday handed a 15-day prison sentence to a liberal politician who drew parallels between Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's regime and Nazi Germany. Leonid Gozman, 72, was sentenced for his 2020 Facebook post, in which he mocked the Russian legislation that banned likening...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Ukrainian adviser warns progress will be slow as southern counterattack begins
Zelenskiy aide claims troops have broken through Russian defences in several areas of frontline near Kherson
Russia seeks 24 years in jail for treason trial journalist
Russian prosecutors on Tuesday requested a 24-year sentence for respected former reporter Ivan Safronov, who is accused of treason for allegedly sharing state secrets. A growing number of Russians in other professions have in recent years been accused of high treason or disclosing state secrets.
US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures."...
Danube drought reveals parts of hidden World War II history
PRAHOVO, Serbia (AP) — The worst drought in Europe in decades hasn't only scorched farmland and hampered river traffic, it also has exposed a part of almost forgotten World War II history: The hulks of dozens of World War II German battleships have emerged from the Danube River as its water levels have dropped.
The Candy Maker, The Cop, and The Fireman Fighting America’s Shadow War
At dawn, the first rays of the sun peek over the horizon, making the Sahel a Mars red. Skinny Nigérien soldiers in surplus American Marine desert uniforms buzz around in Land Cruisers with spray-painted camouflage. The trucks are packed with shovels, sleeping pads, and ammunition. The soldiers are part of the 1st Expeditionary Force of Niger (EFON), the country’s premier anti-terrorism unit. They clamber over piles of gear to mount Russian machine guns. Others tuck backpacks stuffed with snacks, blankets, and gear between ammunition and fuel cans. One truck has a dozen tires and a spare radiator strapped to the hood.
