In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
nomadlawyer.org
Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.
Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
Eater
Rainey Street Bar Is Closing Because of Downtown Development
Downtown Austin bar and club Reina is closing on Sunday, September 11 because of impending development construction. The 78 Rainey Street address will make way for residential building developments. The bar opened in January 2020. Similarly, on the same bar-filled street, Craft Pride, Container Bar, and Bungalow closed this year. One of Reina’s co-owners, Paolo Soriano, is involved with the forthcoming nightlife spot opening in the former La Bare on East Riverside and South Congress.
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things To Do & See on South Congress
On a sunny day, there’s no place like the SoCo district in Austin. Fabulous restaurants, funky vintage shops, chic boutiques, cool bars and live music. Always, live music. If you're wondering what to do and where to find the best restaurants, music venues and shops on South Congress Avenue, read our guide to the neighborhood and get to exploring.
Eater
A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in the Fall
A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting sometime in mid-September or early October in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well...
fox7austin.com
Austin restaurant in contest for 'America's Best Restroom'
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin restaurant is in the running to be named "America's Best Restroom". Cintas, which designs and implements full-service restroom programs for businesses, is behind the contest. The company says that it's on a mission "to locate America's porcelain pioneers who are taking dramatic steps to create unforgettable facilities."
KVUE
'Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest' to be held in San Marcos in September
SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents are getting ready to shell-ebrate good times. The "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" kicks off next month. The month-long festival is held every September as a celebration of the city's quirky history and culture, including its official designation as the "Mermaid Capital of Texas."
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
This is the best place to get a bowl of chili in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is awesome. Whether you like it with beans or without beans, your preferred method of making and consuming this delicious treat is wholly valid. In the spirit of appreciation for this tasty treat, LoveFood.com wanted to see where you can find the best bowl of chili in each state.
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
Austin H-E-B store to add shopping cart for children, adults with special needs
Caregivers can use Caroline's Carts to make grocery stores and other stores accessible to people with mobility challenges.
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give out free cakes Sept. 1 to celebrate 25th anniversary
There is a Nothing Bundt Cakes located near Rollingwood off of Bee Caves Road. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to the first 250 guests to each of its bakeries Sept. 1. Bakeries nationwide will give out more than...
viatravelers.com
28 Fun & Best Things to Do in Austin, Texas
Austin is a city located in central Texas and happens to be the capital of the Lone Star State. And while it hasn’t always been the first in mind when people plan a trip to Texas, this quirky city is rapidly rising as a hot tourist destination. People are...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Rare bike stolen from Austin bike shop
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin bike shop manager said a rare bike is missing from their shop after a man took off with it on Sunday. The incident was caught on camera. John Whitsell, the manager of Austin Tri-Cyclist, said the person who came in their store was knowledgeable about bikes and seemed trustworthy.
glasstire.com
Large-Scale Light Installation by Bruce Munro Comes to Austin this Fall
C3 Presents, the Austin-based event production company, has announced that Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation will be on view at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin this fall. The installation, which uses optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and light, was inspired by...
Did You Know There's An Extinct Volcano In Texas You Can Visit?
You'll want to tell your alien friends about this hidden gem.
Central Texans prepare for the future amid one of the hottest summers on record
A construction crew resting in 104-degree temperatures while working on a project along Slaughter Lane. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) From dogs in heat-protectant boots to construction workers advocating for additional protections, Austin’s historically hot summer has ranged from inconvenient to dangerous. This year, Austin hit record-high temperatures at least...
KTSA
Texas Lottery moves into new Austin headquarters
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: In this photo illustration, a lottery ticket is shown on a Chevron gas station countertop on July 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The lottery jackpot has increased to $1 Billion after not being matched Tuesday night. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
ktswblog.net
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes
AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
1 Died, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Downtown Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin Overnight. The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at 2100 N I-35 Upper [..]
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
