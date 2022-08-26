ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to stay safe and avoid alligator attacks in Florida

By Juan Carlos Chavez
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
A small alligator lies still on the surface of an algae-covered pond at the Florida Botanical Gardens, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 in Largo. [ MARTHA ASENCIO RHINE | Times ]

Alligators are part of Florida’s natural habitat. This means they can be found, without exception, in all 67 counties and in different spaces: rivers, retention ponds, lakes, and golf greens. Even in saltwater.

The good news: They are naturally afraid of humans, and alligator attacks are rare.

So, how can we live in peace with these animals?

Here’s some tips from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission:

Keep your distance

Pay close attention to your surroundings and always leave alligators alone. This is probably one of the simplest and most practical recommendations to follow. Remember: if you are cautious and maintain your distance from an alligator, you’ll be safe.

Don’t feed them

It’s illegal to feed alligators. Also, it is counterproductive for the animal itself and your safety. Experts say when you feed alligators, they overcome their natural wariness and associate people with food. In rare instances, alligators can bite people for other reasons, like to protect their nests.

Think before you dump waste into water

If you are fishing, dispose of scraps in garbage cans. Do not throw them in the water because you could be feeding an alligator.

Your home is not their habitat

Don’t remove an alligator from its natural environment. Alligators are perfectly happy in their habitats. They are not pets, like dogs or cats. For this reason, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has another recommendation: never accept an alligator as a pet.

Planning to go swimming? Not so fast.

If you are planning to swim, never do it outside of posted designated areas. Do it during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. If you are with kids, closely supervise them when they are playing in or around water. Don’t let dogs play or swim in water where alligators may live. Dogs resemble alligators’ natural prey.

What to do if an alligator poses a threat

If you see an alligator that is posing a threat to humans or pets, call the conservation commission’s nuisance alligator hotline at 1‐866‐FWC‐GATOR (392‐4286). Trappers will remove alligators that are 4 feet long or more if they pose a threat.

Comments / 12

Andrew
3d ago

Stay home is very hard for a alligators to open doors then find you sitting on the couch. I’m not saying it can’t happen but very unlikely. Safety first.

Reply
5
Daniel Clay
3d ago

lived in Florida my entire life rule one of alligators don't feed them because once you feed them your food rule number two if you see one go somewhere else to go swimming rule three the smaller ones are a lot more dangerous than the big ones

Reply(1)
5
Wendy Case
3d ago

Don't swim in canals, ponds, lakes or brakish water. Don't walk pets by them either. Have lived in Florida for 41 years and never had a problem with Gators. Have been told if you ever are chased by one to run zig zag. Don't know if it works because I never have been chased by one. 🐊🐊🐊

Reply
3
