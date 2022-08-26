ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Safelite AutoGlass Becomes Sponsor Of Field At Ohio Stadium

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkQWw_0hWmnaiz00

The company’s logo will be placed at the 25-yard lines, opposite of the B1G logos.

Ohio State announced on Friday afternoon that Safelite AutoGlass, a Columbus-based vehicle glass services and recalibration company, will be the first-ever sponsor of the field at Ohio Stadium.

The company, which has sponsored the field goal netting in Ohio Stadium since 2014, will now have its logos painted at (not sewn into) the 25-yard lines in the 100-year-old venue, opposite of the Big Ten logos that have appeared on the field since 2012.

Unofficial rendering of the new Safelite Field sponsorship at Ohio Stadium.

While the playing surface will now be known as Safelite Field, a team spokesperson said the name of Ohio Stadium will remain unchanged. That is unlike the Buckeyes' basketball arena, which includes sponsor alongside the name of the venue and is officially known as 'Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center."

Financial details of the multi-year partnership are not known at this time. The Safelite logos will make their debut in the season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

-----

