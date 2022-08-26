ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death

 3 days ago

An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.

“We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe," a statement from the family released on Friday read. “She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate.”

The autopsy, which is considered a public record in Tennessee, showed several prescription drugs in Judd's system that are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Naomi and her daughter Wynonna Judd scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades. Naomi Judd died the day before she and Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn and encouraged anyone in a similar crisis to seek help. The national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

Lori Pavelka
3d ago

so sad, I too went through this before I got help. deep dark place and struggle to get out. once I did I feel so much better...please if you know there's a problem don't be ashamed to seek help...it saved my life

Mary Ann Keener
3d ago

I have PTSD, panic attacks and severe anxiety attacks. It takes everything I have to act like I'm Okay. As long as I appear fine doesn't mean that I am.

Karen Livreri
3d ago

Ironic how the side effects of the drugs she was on includes suicide. But nobody's gonna blame pharma are they?

