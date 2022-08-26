ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dike, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Eddie Allison

Memorial service for Eddie Allison, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at a later date. Mr. Allison passed away on August 23, 2022 at his residence. Eddie was born on July 5, 1945 in Paris, TX to Donald Uriah and Mary Ethel (Dodd) Allison. He worked as a Garland and Dallas Police Officer and a mechanic. Eddie was a member of the Church of Crist.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Carrol Dwayne “Meatball” Meeks

Funeral service for Carrol Dwayne (Meatball) Meeks will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bob Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Greenpond cemetery with Jerry Cook, Jeremy Cook, Frankie Coker, Ronny Gunn, Don Meeks and Richard Teer serving as pallbearers and Robert Nichols, Bobby Meeks serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Carrol went home to be with the lord on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Carriage House Manor, Sulphur Springs, Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Rodney “Bill” Rogers

Graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan. Bill passed away on August 23, 2022. He was born in New Boston, TX on January 12, 1950. He married Rita Dianne Graham on May 5, 1972, in Dallas, TX. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2017. Bill was a Master Electrician and worked for TXU/Luminant.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Bruce “Pops” Logan

Funeral service for Bruce “Pops” Logan, age 94 of Dike, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Elder Dale Vreeland officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Russell Logan, Paul Logan, Mark Doughty, Joe Don Joslin, Asa Joslin and Pete Doughty serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Logan passed away on August21, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
DIKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
City
Bonham, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Pickton, TX
City
Dike, TX
State
Oklahoma State
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Becky Ann Sanderson

Memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on August 25, 2022 at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Tx with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 8/25 by Butch Burney

It’s time once again for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual photography contest!. The photography contest is open to anyone who resides in Hopkins County. We have seven categories: Natural World, Travel, Family and People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children (for photographers up to 18 years of age).
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/23

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game, this Friday, August 26th at 6:30pm. We will be set up on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Norris
Person
Sam Pittman
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Lonnie Ford Jr.

Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas. After graduating from high school, he moved to Oklahoma City. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a sales store specialist. He was drafted into the Army on June 1, 1957 but joined the Air Force.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Lana “Tweety” Duncan

Funeral service for Lana Duncan, age 75 of Point, TX will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Terry Duncan, Jay Duncan, Tony Pullen, Terry Pullen, Kristorpher Duncan and Jr. Duncan serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 600 P.M. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Duncan passed away on August 15, 2022 at Medical City – Plano.
POINT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakwood Cemetery#Tx#The United States Army#The Army Reserve
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Stanley Ray Edwards

Funeral service for Stanley Ray Edwards, age 61, of Como, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McFadden officiating. Interment will follow at Caney Cemetery with Danny Wheeler, Barry Wheeler, James Wheeler, Ed Rosemond, Ethan Edwards and Isaac Edwards. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Medical City – McKinney in McKinney, TX.
COMO, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Yvonne Wallis

Funeral service for Yvonne Wallis, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Bell, Harold Bell, Dusty Flanery, Christian Smith and Tony Jenkins serving as pallbearers and Jarred Wallis serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Wallis passed away on August 7, 2022 at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Billy Don Williams

Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
WINNSBORO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Obituaries
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

PJC holding open house events

To accommodate working students, Paris Junior College will be open for special open houses at each location from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to introduce students to workforce program faculty. This is an opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about PJC’s 75 programs and what students may expect from their training.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Darlene B. Turner

Darlene B. Turner was born June 14, 1960, to her late parents L.C. and Francis Bacy. Darlene grew up in Pecan Gap Texas with her eight siblings. She wasn’t a stranger when it came to hard work, as a matter of fact it was her hard-working background that enabled her to meet her late husband Burnis Turney Jr. They were married July 12, 1985. She established her working career pretty early in life. Darlene Turner was what some may call a “Pioneer Woman”.
PECAN GAP, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Jerry Hanna

Funeral service for Jerry Hanna, age 84 of Sulphur springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Hanna passed away on August 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy