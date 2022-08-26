Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Obituary for Eddie Allison
Memorial service for Eddie Allison, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at a later date. Mr. Allison passed away on August 23, 2022 at his residence. Eddie was born on July 5, 1945 in Paris, TX to Donald Uriah and Mary Ethel (Dodd) Allison. He worked as a Garland and Dallas Police Officer and a mechanic. Eddie was a member of the Church of Crist.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Obituary for Carrol Dwayne “Meatball” Meeks
Funeral service for Carrol Dwayne (Meatball) Meeks will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Bob Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Greenpond cemetery with Jerry Cook, Jeremy Cook, Frankie Coker, Ronny Gunn, Don Meeks and Richard Teer serving as pallbearers and Robert Nichols, Bobby Meeks serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Carrol went home to be with the lord on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Carriage House Manor, Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Obituary for Rodney “Bill” Rogers
Graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan. Bill passed away on August 23, 2022. He was born in New Boston, TX on January 12, 1950. He married Rita Dianne Graham on May 5, 1972, in Dallas, TX. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2017. Bill was a Master Electrician and worked for TXU/Luminant.
Obituary for Bruce “Pops” Logan
Funeral service for Bruce “Pops” Logan, age 94 of Dike, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Elder Dale Vreeland officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Russell Logan, Paul Logan, Mark Doughty, Joe Don Joslin, Asa Joslin and Pete Doughty serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Logan passed away on August21, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obituary for Becky Ann Sanderson
Memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on August 25, 2022 at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Tx with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas to...
Sulphur Springs Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up. The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs (CMF-SS) are partnering to offer a free mammogram clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County over the age of 40.
Chamber Connection for 8/25 by Butch Burney
It’s time once again for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual photography contest!. The photography contest is open to anyone who resides in Hopkins County. We have seven categories: Natural World, Travel, Family and People, The Hopkins County Experience, Altered Images, Mobile, and Children (for photographers up to 18 years of age).
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/23
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Please join us for a spirit rally and tour of the CHRISTUS Mobile Athletic Training Room (MATR) before the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Football team’s first home game, this Friday, August 26th at 6:30pm. We will be set up on the Northeast side of Gerald Prim stadium. CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute proudly supports SSISD and surrounding schools by offering athletic injury care for all sports athletes under the direction of Orthopedic Surgeon, Christopher Meltsakos, MD.
RELATED PEOPLE
Obituary for Lonnie Ford Jr.
Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas. After graduating from high school, he moved to Oklahoma City. He worked at Tinker Air Force Base as a sales store specialist. He was drafted into the Army on June 1, 1957 but joined the Air Force.
Obituary for Lana “Tweety” Duncan
Funeral service for Lana Duncan, age 75 of Point, TX will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Terry Duncan, Jay Duncan, Tony Pullen, Terry Pullen, Kristorpher Duncan and Jr. Duncan serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 600 P.M. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Duncan passed away on August 15, 2022 at Medical City – Plano.
Sulphur Springs Wildcats open season with big home win
The Sulphur Springs Wildcats opened their 2022 season against Jacksonville Friday night, looking to open their season with a win for the first time since 2018. Sulphur Springs went into the game as a five-point, and looked like one from the very beginning. The Wildcats opened the game looking very...
Obituary for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan
Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She married Jimmy Buchanan on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Obituary for Stanley Ray Edwards
Funeral service for Stanley Ray Edwards, age 61, of Como, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McFadden officiating. Interment will follow at Caney Cemetery with Danny Wheeler, Barry Wheeler, James Wheeler, Ed Rosemond, Ethan Edwards and Isaac Edwards. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at Medical City – McKinney in McKinney, TX.
Obituary for Yvonne Wallis
Funeral service for Yvonne Wallis, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Bell, Harold Bell, Dusty Flanery, Christian Smith and Tony Jenkins serving as pallbearers and Jarred Wallis serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Wallis passed away on August 7, 2022 at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.
Obituary for Billy Don Williams
Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
Hopkins County Historical Museum Character Brunch 2022
The Hopkins County Historical Museum regaled visitors this weekend to Heritage Park as Martha Washington, Loretta Lynn, Rosie the Riveter, Molly Brown, Jane Austen, Mary Poppins, Annie Oakley, suffragettes, Laura Ingalls’ family members, and a hobo told their stories and mingled with the crowd over brunch. Photos by Christian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PJC holding open house events
To accommodate working students, Paris Junior College will be open for special open houses at each location from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to introduce students to workforce program faculty. This is an opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about PJC’s 75 programs and what students may expect from their training.
Obituary for Darlene B. Turner
Darlene B. Turner was born June 14, 1960, to her late parents L.C. and Francis Bacy. Darlene grew up in Pecan Gap Texas with her eight siblings. She wasn’t a stranger when it came to hard work, as a matter of fact it was her hard-working background that enabled her to meet her late husband Burnis Turney Jr. They were married July 12, 1985. She established her working career pretty early in life. Darlene Turner was what some may call a “Pioneer Woman”.
Obituary for Jerry Hanna
Funeral service for Jerry Hanna, age 84 of Sulphur springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery. Mr. Hanna passed away on August 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
SSISD to ask for $81.5 million bond in Fall of 2022
Since the bond election in May, we have listened to the community’s response, considered the most critical needs of the district, and worked diligently to prepare the new bond proposal that was called for today. There are some noticeable differences between the bond being called today and the bond called in May.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0