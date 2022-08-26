Graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan. Bill passed away on August 23, 2022. He was born in New Boston, TX on January 12, 1950. He married Rita Dianne Graham on May 5, 1972, in Dallas, TX. She preceded him in death on August 4, 2017. Bill was a Master Electrician and worked for TXU/Luminant.

