Seattle’s search for new police chief enters final phases, candidate to be chosen in coming weeks

Seattle’s search for its next police chief has entered its final phases, Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office announced in a news release Friday.

The search has been driven by community input following a “rigorous” national search, according to the mayor’s office. Harrell will look to decide among the top candidates in the coming weeks.

“We designed a community-driven search process — and Seattle residents have spoken about what is important to them,” Harrell said. “We’ve heard loud and clear that our neighbors want effective public safety, addressing crime and responding to emergencies without bias or an overmilitarized approach. Seattle residents are seeking a police chief who understands and embraces Seattle’s diverse communities, and who will partner with them while leading an ethical and accountable department.”

The city held seven police chief community conversations during July and August, allowing residents and community partners to give input on what mattered most to them.

During the five July meetings, the city estimates that 47% of participants were Black, 33% were youth or young adults, and the Central District was the most represented neighborhood.

One of the August meetings was in partnership with the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps and had around 50 young people in attendance, the city said.

In total, over 1,300 residents who live, work, spend time in, or own a business in Seattle responded to a public survey to share what was most important to them in the search.

About 70% of respondents said ethics and integrity were the most important leadership qualities, and 64% said responding to crime and reducing 911 response times were their top goals for the new chief.

On Sept. 8, the top three candidates will participate in interviews, culminating in a candidate question-and-answer session on Sept. 15. Questions for candidates can be submitted here.

“I want to thank all the residents who have made their voices heard in this process,” Harrell said. “Your feedback is integral to this decision as we strive to make Seattle a welcoming and safe city for every community. I encourage you to continue to follow and participate in our search process by submitting your questions for the candidates.”

