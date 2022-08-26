When it comes to horror franchises, there are many stars who have returned to their roles throughout the years such as Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, but some actors prefer the "one and done" approach. Back in 1973, The Exorcist starred Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil, Max von Sydow as Father Lankester Merrin, and Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. While Blair and von Sydow returned in 1977 for Exorcist II: The Heretic, Burstyn chose not to come back. There have been many films since the original, and Burstyn is finally returning after all these years now that The Exorcist is getting a legacy sequel from Halloween reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burstyn spoke about the payday that helped get her back.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO