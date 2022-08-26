ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic

The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
ComicBook

Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day

After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer

It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Revealed He Had to Win Over Bette Davis During One of His First Directing Gigs

Ron Howard has an Academy Award for directing, but one classic Hollywood star wasn’t convinced that the Happy Days star had directing chops. It’s tough to imagine anyone doubting Howard’s directing ability. He’s helmed box office hits like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Howard also is a critical favorite with films like A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13. However, in 1980, Hollywood legend Bette Davis just knew him as a sitcom actor.
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Now Has an Official Timeline Keeper

Marvel Studios has never been busier. The film branch at the House of Ideas continues to pump out a record number of films every year in addition to its sprawling offering on Disney+. As it turns out, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is so aware of the size of its own interconnected universe, it went ahead and hired someone to keep track of the timeline.
TheWrap

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Stare Down a Mysterious Future in Teaser Trailer for Netflix Thriller ‘White Noise’ (Video)

If you’ve ever wondered what “Stranger Things” would look like through the lens of “The Squid and the Whale” filmmaker Noah Baumbach, Netflix appears to be granting that wish. The first teaser trailer for the Oscar-nominated “Frances Ha” and “Marriage Story” writer/director’s new film “White Noise” has arrived, which finds Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig playing a married couple in the 1980s trying to keep their family safe from… something.
EW.com

Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles

A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
ComicBook

New Netflix Comedy Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Mo, a new comedy on Netflix starring Mohammed Amer as a Palestinian immigrant whose family is trying to gain asylum in he United States, has debuted with a rare 100% "fresh" score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And while the heady subject matter sounds a lot like one of those bleak movies made for awards recognition, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, as Mo has also connected with audiences, scoring 93% positive reviews from users who have talked about it on the site.
ComicBook

The Exorcist: Ellen Burstyn Reveals Huge Pay Day for Sequel Return

When it comes to horror franchises, there are many stars who have returned to their roles throughout the years such as Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, but some actors prefer the "one and done" approach. Back in 1973, The Exorcist starred Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil, Max von Sydow as Father Lankester Merrin, and Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. While Blair and von Sydow returned in 1977 for Exorcist II: The Heretic, Burstyn chose not to come back. There have been many films since the original, and Burstyn is finally returning after all these years now that The Exorcist is getting a legacy sequel from Halloween reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burstyn spoke about the payday that helped get her back.
Stereogum

Watch The Glorious Full Trailer For The New Biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Starring Daniel Radcliffe

Earlier this year, we learned the wonderful and unexpected news that Daniel Radcliffe, a man who has already played at least one iconic cinematic role, will soon play another. Radcliffe is the lead of the forthcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The new movie, which is coming to the Roku Channel this fall, already had a teaser trailer. Today, it gets the full trailer — nearly three minutes of what will presumably be the movie’s best jokes.
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include World War Hulk, Star Wars & More

New and old dominate the list this week (more new than old) with a healthy dose of titles from the pen of Charles Soule. The release of She-Hulk on Disney+ has fans' spec-brains working overtime, with other green-skinned beings also making an appearance. A Spidey clone pops in along with the legendary Frank Miller ushering in a new era we call "Miller-Time" (maybe not since it's taken.). And Star Wars, so much Star Wars. The mega-franchise is featured more than once, but where? You'll just have to read on to find out for yourself on this week's Top Ten!
