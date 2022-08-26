Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic
The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
‘Weird Al’ Makes Out With Madonna, Hits the Bottle in Wild ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Trailer
“Weird Al” Yankovic giddily injects his life story with all the overwrought music biopic cliches you can think of in the new trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The movie will arrive on Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel. Starring Daniel Radcliffe, the trailer shows how the sorta-biopic...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Watch the Emotional First Trailer for Tyler Perry's Upcoming Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues'
The first trailer for Tyler Perry's highly anticipated Netflix drama A Jazzman's Blues is here. Set in the 1940s deep South, the trailer begins with actors Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer sharing a passionate kiss. The two play star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for decades of secrets and lies being uncovered.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
ComicBook
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
Ron Howard Revealed He Had to Win Over Bette Davis During One of His First Directing Gigs
Ron Howard has an Academy Award for directing, but one classic Hollywood star wasn’t convinced that the Happy Days star had directing chops. It’s tough to imagine anyone doubting Howard’s directing ability. He’s helmed box office hits like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Howard also is a critical favorite with films like A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13. However, in 1980, Hollywood legend Bette Davis just knew him as a sitcom actor.
‘Harry Potter’: All of the Actors Who Played Voldemort in the Movies
Lord Voldemort has been portrayed by five actors thus far in the ubiquitous 'Harry Potter' movie franchise. Here’s a look at them.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Now Has an Official Timeline Keeper
Marvel Studios has never been busier. The film branch at the House of Ideas continues to pump out a record number of films every year in addition to its sprawling offering on Disney+. As it turns out, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is so aware of the size of its own interconnected universe, it went ahead and hired someone to keep track of the timeline.
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Stare Down a Mysterious Future in Teaser Trailer for Netflix Thriller ‘White Noise’ (Video)
If you’ve ever wondered what “Stranger Things” would look like through the lens of “The Squid and the Whale” filmmaker Noah Baumbach, Netflix appears to be granting that wish. The first teaser trailer for the Oscar-nominated “Frances Ha” and “Marriage Story” writer/director’s new film “White Noise” has arrived, which finds Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig playing a married couple in the 1980s trying to keep their family safe from… something.
EW.com
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles
A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
ComicBook
New Netflix Comedy Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Mo, a new comedy on Netflix starring Mohammed Amer as a Palestinian immigrant whose family is trying to gain asylum in he United States, has debuted with a rare 100% "fresh" score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And while the heady subject matter sounds a lot like one of those bleak movies made for awards recognition, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, as Mo has also connected with audiences, scoring 93% positive reviews from users who have talked about it on the site.
ComicBook
The Exorcist: Ellen Burstyn Reveals Huge Pay Day for Sequel Return
When it comes to horror franchises, there are many stars who have returned to their roles throughout the years such as Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, but some actors prefer the "one and done" approach. Back in 1973, The Exorcist starred Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil, Max von Sydow as Father Lankester Merrin, and Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil. While Blair and von Sydow returned in 1977 for Exorcist II: The Heretic, Burstyn chose not to come back. There have been many films since the original, and Burstyn is finally returning after all these years now that The Exorcist is getting a legacy sequel from Halloween reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burstyn spoke about the payday that helped get her back.
Stereogum
Watch The Glorious Full Trailer For The New Biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Starring Daniel Radcliffe
Earlier this year, we learned the wonderful and unexpected news that Daniel Radcliffe, a man who has already played at least one iconic cinematic role, will soon play another. Radcliffe is the lead of the forthcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The new movie, which is coming to the Roku Channel this fall, already had a teaser trailer. Today, it gets the full trailer — nearly three minutes of what will presumably be the movie’s best jokes.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include World War Hulk, Star Wars & More
New and old dominate the list this week (more new than old) with a healthy dose of titles from the pen of Charles Soule. The release of She-Hulk on Disney+ has fans' spec-brains working overtime, with other green-skinned beings also making an appearance. A Spidey clone pops in along with the legendary Frank Miller ushering in a new era we call "Miller-Time" (maybe not since it's taken.). And Star Wars, so much Star Wars. The mega-franchise is featured more than once, but where? You'll just have to read on to find out for yourself on this week's Top Ten!
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
