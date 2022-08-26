ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early data show ETSU enrollment increase

By Ben Gilliam
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Preliminary estimates from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) saw higher enrollment this school year, school officials say.

ETSU dorms at capacity, some students staying in hotels temporarily

According to a release from the school, over 2,000 new students enrolled in the fall semester. Those numbers are a 9% increase from last year and a 23% increase from 2020, the release said.

“ETSU is increasingly being recognized as a destination school,” President Brian Noland said. “Students in the region — and well beyond — are coming to ETSU for our world-class programs and the unique experiences we offer on campus.”

The average ACT of an incoming ETSU student was reported at 23, and the high school GPAs of new students averaged 3.53.

Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip

Dual enrollment in the university increased by 40% compared to 2021, and enrollment from nearby Virginia and North Carolina counties increased by 75%.

The rise represents a rebound from plummeting enrollment rates during peak COVID-19 lockdown measures, school officials said.

“Many students skipped college altogether during that time or took time off to deal with personal issues,” said Joe Sherlin, vice president for student life and enrollment. “We’re working hard to get them back.”

WJHL

Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
