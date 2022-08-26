ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Sunday, August 28, 2022

“The Philosopher Kings of North Carolina; Four state Justices invent a way to undo constitutional changes”: This editorial will appear in Monday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal. “Justice Abbi Silver resigns from Nevada Supreme Court, capping off a 33-year legal career”: Rio Lacanlale of The Reno Gazette...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Mississippi declares drinking water emergency for state capital

Mississippi officials declared a health emergency Tuesday after historic flooding damaged treatment systems and left 180,000 people in the state capital Jackson without safe drinking water. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said water treatment pumps had failed and there were low levels of water in storage tanks serving Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 08.29.22

* New York just made it a lot harder to be a DEVO fan if you’re under the age of 21. [Insider]. * Until there are $9: AOC pushes Biden to keep his word on student loan forgiveness. [Business Insider]. * New York deploys an interesting method of reparations....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Medical Abortion#Southern States#Abortion Laws#American
WWD

Auberge Resorts Arrives in the Hudson Valley

Auberge Resorts is landing in the Hudson Valley just in time for the peak fall season. Wildflower Farms will open its doors in September, the latest Northeast location for the luxury hotel group, whose other acclaimed properties include the Mayflower Inn and Spa in Connecticut, The Vanderbilt in Rhode Island and White Barn Inn in Maine. Like its sister locations, Wildflower Farms is geared toward the luxury guest, with a particular eye toward urban travelers yearning to spend time in nature. Resort general manager Manolo Sorensen describes Wildflower Farms as an “antidote to city living,” offering guests the luxury of open...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy