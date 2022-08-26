Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
abovethelaw.com
Sunday, August 28, 2022
“The Philosopher Kings of North Carolina; Four state Justices invent a way to undo constitutional changes”: This editorial will appear in Monday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal. “Justice Abbi Silver resigns from Nevada Supreme Court, capping off a 33-year legal career”: Rio Lacanlale of The Reno Gazette...
Mississippi declares drinking water emergency for state capital
Mississippi officials declared a health emergency Tuesday after historic flooding damaged treatment systems and left 180,000 people in the state capital Jackson without safe drinking water. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said water treatment pumps had failed and there were low levels of water in storage tanks serving Jackson.
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 08.29.22
* New York just made it a lot harder to be a DEVO fan if you’re under the age of 21. [Insider]. * Until there are $9: AOC pushes Biden to keep his word on student loan forgiveness. [Business Insider]. * New York deploys an interesting method of reparations....
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Pick Where You Live Based on Your Budget
You're looking to start over in a new town, but you're not sure where to move. As a budget-minded person, you want to choose somewhere that checks your main boxes -- i.e., city vs. country, warm vs....
Watch a Small Crab Try to Eat a Loggerhead Sea Turtle Hatchling
Nature photographer Mark Smith was out taking videos of turtle hatchlings earlier this month in Melbourne, Florida when he saw an intense sequence of events. He was videotaping a small loggerhead sea turtle hatchling making its way from its nest on the beach to the ocean, but something blocked its path.
'It's like ice': Nearly 300,000 tomatoes spill onto California highway causing chain of crashes
A crash involving a big-rig truck caused nearly 300,000 tomatoes to scatter across I-80 in California. Passing vehicles ground them into a slippery red pulp.
Auberge Resorts Arrives in the Hudson Valley
Auberge Resorts is landing in the Hudson Valley just in time for the peak fall season. Wildflower Farms will open its doors in September, the latest Northeast location for the luxury hotel group, whose other acclaimed properties include the Mayflower Inn and Spa in Connecticut, The Vanderbilt in Rhode Island and White Barn Inn in Maine. Like its sister locations, Wildflower Farms is geared toward the luxury guest, with a particular eye toward urban travelers yearning to spend time in nature. Resort general manager Manolo Sorensen describes Wildflower Farms as an “antidote to city living,” offering guests the luxury of open...
Comments / 0