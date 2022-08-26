Read full article on original website
Related
KYUK
Community mourns victims of Bethel apartment fire
Hundreds of family, friends, and community members gathered to mourn the three family members who died in an apartment building fire two weeks ago in Bethel. Brianna Engebreth, age 13, and Melissa Engebreth, age 15, were Sophie Engebreth’s, age 68, granddaughters whom she also adopted. The Russian Orthodox funeral...
Delta Discovery
Office of Children’s Services or Offending Children Secretly?
I know the title doesn’t seem catchy enough, but it means a lot to me knowing what was said to my niece. The story behind it? The short version, an OCS case worker told my niece that she was going to be adopted just to become an orphan. I...
Comments / 2