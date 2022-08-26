Read full article on original website
Ronnie Davis III Stays In Title Hunt After Fulton Speedway Modified Win
FULTON, NY – Defending Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified track champion Ron Davis III from Memphis, NY kept himself alive for the 2022 championship after his big win Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway. Davis would start the 35-Lap feature in fifteenth starting spot and would quickly move his way...
Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 At Fulton Speedway Results Announced
FULTON – Burkes Do-It Best Night August 27 at Fulton Speedway results are as follows:. Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 32R-Ronald Davis III[15]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[16]; 3. 99L-Larry Wight[17]; 4. JS98-Rocky Warner[23]; 5. 31-Corey Barker[6]; 6. 15-Todd Root[10]; 7. 10R-Ryan Richardson[2]; 8. 42-Colton Wilson[5]; 9. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 10. 34-Andrew Ferguson[11]; 11. 713-Tommy Collins[12]; 12. 79-Jeff Prentice[9]; 13. 1M-Tyler Murray[19]; 14. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[8]; 15. 11-Justin Crisafulli[22]; 16. 29-Matt Caprara[20]; 17. 29K-Chris Cunningham[4]; 18. 5-Brock Pinkerous[18]; 19. 160-Max Hill[21]; 20. 3K-AJ Kingsley[1]; 21. 58M-Marshall Hurd[13]; 22. 18$-Sean Beardsley[3]; 23. 329-Matt Becker[7]; 24. 5H-Amy Holland[24].
Cast Set For Oswego Players Upcoming Production Of “A Comedy Of Tenors”
OSWEGO – Sherri Metz, the director of the Oswego Players fall production, is proud to announce the exciting cast of Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors.”. Heading the lineup is local favorite Matt Fleming playing Tito Merelli- a famous Italian opera singer. Matt was last seen in this month’s production of “Pride and Prejudice.”
Burton L. Lamb
PHOENIX, NY – Burton L. Lamb, age 77, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Sunday August 21, 2022. He was born in Oneida, New York, to his late parents, Rachel (Niles) and Lawrence Lamb on November 23, 1944. Burt was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hamilton, New York. Burt was employed by Marine Midland Bank, Syracuse, as a computer operator. In later years he was a courier for PHP, Baldwinsville, New York, and then made parts deliveries for United Auto Co. in Syracuse. While living in the village, he was a volunteer firefighter for Phoenix Fire Department as well. Burt was a member of Christ Community Methodist Church, Syracuse.
William J. Ritchie
FULTON – William “Billy” J. Ritchie, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a short illness. Mr. Ritchie was born in Fulton to the late Eva (Brown) and James Ritchie. He has been a resident of Fulton for most of his adult life. Billy was an animal lover and enjoyed watching the fish in the large fish tank at his group home. He was a devoted fan of the NY Yankees, and he loved trains.
‘Saturday In The Park’ Concert, Sept. 3, Features Montalbano Quartet, Free Ice Cream
FULTON – The Fulton Jazz Festival is sponsoring ‘Saturday in the Park,’ a free concert, Sept. 3, at Fulton’s Voorhees Park, 168 E. 4th St., according to festival president Joe Cortini. “The concert, which will feature the husband/wife team of Rick Montalbano and Julie Falatico, is...
Harold S. Cole
PHOENIX, NY – Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, New York, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, New York, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an operator.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 21 – August 27
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. Full story here. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up...
Joseph Harley Wilson
FULTON – Joseph Harley Wilson, 63, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Fulton, to the late Jack Wilson and Harriett (LaBarge) France, he was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School. Joe was self-employed as a project designer for Projects by Joe in Tampa, Florida, for over 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed bike riding, dancing, and hosting parties for his family and friends. He loved traveling and adventures, even going skydiving on his 40th birthday. Above all, he truly loved spending time with his family and friends.
Edith F. Generous
PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
Cayuga Community College Announces Graduates In Class Of 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – With the conclusion of the Summer 2022 term, Cayuga Community College has officially announced the students who earned their degrees as members of the College’s Class of 2022. Listed below are students from Oswego County who graduated in December 2021, January 2022, May 2022, or...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled...
Port Of Oswego To Host Tall Ship Sunday, Aug. 28
The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM), it was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We expect...
Fort Ontario Hosts Civil War Living History, Recruiting Weekend
OSWEGO – The sights, sounds and smells of garrison life during the Civil War will be come back to life this weekend at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego. Members of the re-created 12th U.S. Infantry Regiment, Company A will conduct living history demonstrations and...
Williamstown Native, NY Sea Grant Specialist Recognized By Women Of Fisheries
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – New York Sea Grant Great Lakes Fisheries and Ecosystem Health Specialist Stacy Furgal has recently been recognized by Women of Fisheries as one of six co-authors on an article on lake trout stocking into Lake Ontario. The article was published in the Journal of Great Lakes...
Oswego Yakkers Pull Water Chestnuts In Minetto
MINETTO, NY – Working in cooperation with Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, members of the the local Oswego paddling group, the Yakkers, participated in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto. The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of...
September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced
OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered
FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
Fulton Block Builders Celebrate 2022 Awards With Picnic
FULTON – On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. “Normally we would host a dinner at River Vista or Virgilio’s Banquet Centers, but Covid has prevented us from doing that,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Director. “This year, FBB Social Events co-chairs, Kelly Niccoli and Chris Weaver, suggested that we host an outdoor picnic, allowing us to still celebrate as a group while staying safe.”
Comments / 0