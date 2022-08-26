Former Baylor MBB athlete arrested in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. ( FOX 44 ) – A former Baylor Men’s Basketball athlete and now-Minnesota Timberwolves NBA player has been arrested.
According to FOX News Edge, jail records from Miami-Dade County show that 28-year-old Taurean Prince was arrested on a “fugitive warrant out-of-state extradite” in Miami.Brittney Griner’s lawyers appeal Russian prison sentence
Prince was reportedly taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday at the Miami International Airport, with the outstanding warrant believed to be from Texas regarding a "dangerous drug."
