Former Baylor MBB athlete arrested in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. ( FOX 44 ) – A former Baylor Men’s Basketball athlete and now-Minnesota Timberwolves NBA player has been arrested.

According to FOX News Edge, jail records from Miami-Dade County show that 28-year-old Taurean Prince was arrested on a “fugitive warrant out-of-state extradite” in Miami.

Prince was reportedly taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday at the Miami International Airport, with the outstanding warrant believed to be from Texas regarding a “dangerous drug.”

