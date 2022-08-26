Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois woman is dead and a man from Indiana is fighting for his life after a car and motorcycle collided. Illinois State Police (ISP) say the happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in Clark County. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on US Route...
newschannel20.com
Man shot and killed at party
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times Sunday morning. Danville Police officers were called around 3:39 a.m. to the 100 block of Cherry Street for a report of shots fired. Police say once they arrived they found a 31-year-old Danville...
newschannel20.com
Man shot and killed after getting in argument, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to police, it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Neil Street. Police say a crowd was gathering in a parking lot of a strip mall when an argument broke out...
newschannel20.com
Pana man arrested for possession of meth
PANA, ill. (WCCU) — A Pana man is facing meth charges after an arrest last week. Daniel Durbin, 40, was charged on Monday, Aug. 29 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with prior unlawful possession of methamphetamine conviction. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke says that on August 26, Durbin...
newschannel20.com
Millikin graduate leaves $3.8M to university
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Millikin University has received a $3.8 million gift of gratitude. This comes after an alum who graduated in 1949 left most of her estate to the university. Mary V. Linder, who passed away in 2016, left the money to Millikin along with other donations throughout...
newschannel20.com
Petitions available for Decatur Mayor, City Councils seats
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — You can sign up to be the next Mayor of Decatur or to have a seat on City Council. Petitions for these positions will be available beginning on Tuesday. The petitions will be available starting at 8 a.m. in the office of the City Clerk...
newschannel20.com
Spending wisely after student loan forgiveness
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Although it's not cash in your pocket, many will still see an impact in their financial lives with the student loan forgiveness plan President Biden announced last week. They will either get relief through lower monthly payments or have their student loans forgiven altogether. But...
newschannel20.com
Fighting Illini football win season opener 38-6 over Wyoming
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - We've been without college football for too long and finally the season is upon us in Champaign-Urbana. For the second year in a row, Illinois opens the season in week zero hosting their opponent. On Saturday that was Wyoming. "I was really excited to see how...
