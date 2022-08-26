ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots

The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Residents speak up about warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high among residents and the Pocono Township Planning Commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The debate became heated during the more than three-hour meeting. It began with ‘Core-5 l-l-C’ (Core-5) presenting its plans to build a 302,000-square-foot warehouse off […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Times News

Lehighton Area School District finalizes security contracts

Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors finalized its outside security contracts for the 2022-23 school year last Monday with the approval of an agreement with County Security Police. The one-year pact calls for the company, based in New Milford, to provide security services at any district property when...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Palmerton Borough Council

Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Announced that waste stations have been installed at the dog park at the West End Recreation Association. Signs are coming from Jet Signs for the park, located along Alley J above portions of the 800 and 900 blocks of Edgemont Avenue.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Kidder Township, Route 534 inspection between Route 940 and I-80, 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

State police at Lehighton

State police at Lehighton reported on the following theft incidents. • A catalytic converter, valued at $300, was stolen on Aug. 10 from Don’s Golf Cart Repair/Towing in Towamensing Township, Carbon County, according to police. Police also said a 2005 Chevrolet Express was vandalized. • A 61-year-old Lehighton man...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill forester battles Montana wildfires

Riding shotgun in an SUV with three of his crew members, Jake Novitsky spotted the smoke roiling up from the Elmo, Montana, wildfire when they were a mile or two out. “My first reaction was, this is a good one. It’ll take a little bit to put this fire out,” he said.
MONTANA STATE
Newswatch 16

Body found in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market

SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

St. Luke’s plans green space on former Palmerton Hospital site

St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to develop a public green space at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital following demolition of the hospital this fall. St. Luke’s said it will hold a ceremony to remember the former hospital site and the many lives it touched over the years. A date will be announced.
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New elementary school planned in Northampton Area as district weighs fate of 2 buildings

The Northampton Area School District is planning to build a 113,238-square-foot elementary school and 36,172-square-foot administration center. Estimated at $70.4 million, the new buildings will occupy what is now farmland at Nor-Bath Boulevard (Route 329) and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township. Planning for the new facilities involves potentially closing...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken resigns

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken confirmed he submitted his resignation Thursday, a week after he had presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are warranted in the office. The coroner said he must work every day to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames hit home in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely....
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County. The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday. There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill business victim of fraud

A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

