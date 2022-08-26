Read full article on original website
Related
wlvr.org
As electric rates set to soar, PUC tells customers to shop for best provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses...
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
Residents speak up about warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high among residents and the Pocono Township Planning Commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The debate became heated during the more than three-hour meeting. It began with ‘Core-5 l-l-C’ (Core-5) presenting its plans to build a 302,000-square-foot warehouse off […]
Times News
Lehighton Area School District finalizes security contracts
Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors finalized its outside security contracts for the 2022-23 school year last Monday with the approval of an agreement with County Security Police. The one-year pact calls for the company, based in New Milford, to provide security services at any district property when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Announced that waste stations have been installed at the dog park at the West End Recreation Association. Signs are coming from Jet Signs for the park, located along Alley J above portions of the 800 and 900 blocks of Edgemont Avenue.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Kidder Township, Route 534 inspection between Route 940 and I-80, 7...
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following theft incidents. • A catalytic converter, valued at $300, was stolen on Aug. 10 from Don’s Golf Cart Repair/Towing in Towamensing Township, Carbon County, according to police. Police also said a 2005 Chevrolet Express was vandalized. • A 61-year-old Lehighton man...
Times News
Schuylkill forester battles Montana wildfires
Riding shotgun in an SUV with three of his crew members, Jake Novitsky spotted the smoke roiling up from the Elmo, Montana, wildfire when they were a mile or two out. “My first reaction was, this is a good one. It’ll take a little bit to put this fire out,” he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-29
According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. Pennsylvania State | On August 30, Local Utility will conduct Utility Work on Interstate 80 between Exit 307 (PA 611 to PA 191) and Exit 308 (Prospect Avenue) in East Stroudsburg Borough. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 PM To 05:30 AM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. Traffic can expect rolling roadblocks/traffic stoppages for utility line crossing work. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. Local Utility expects to complete work on August 31.
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source. A union of carpenters came to lend a hand. The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
St. Luke’s plans green space on former Palmerton Hospital site
St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to develop a public green space at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital following demolition of the hospital this fall. St. Luke’s said it will hold a ceremony to remember the former hospital site and the many lives it touched over the years. A date will be announced.
New elementary school planned in Northampton Area as district weighs fate of 2 buildings
The Northampton Area School District is planning to build a 113,238-square-foot elementary school and 36,172-square-foot administration center. Estimated at $70.4 million, the new buildings will occupy what is now farmland at Nor-Bath Boulevard (Route 329) and Seemsville Road in East Allen Township. Planning for the new facilities involves potentially closing...
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
WFMZ-TV Online
Employee charged with arson in Estes trucking company fire in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- A man is behind bars after police said he set a fire that heavily damaged a trucking business in Carbon County Wednesday night. Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton was arrested and charged with arson and risking a catastrophe. He's an employee of Estes Express Lines, where...
Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken resigns
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken confirmed he submitted his resignation Thursday, a week after he had presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are warranted in the office. The coroner said he must work every day to...
Flames hit home in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely....
Rhythm and Wine Fundraiser in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — When you play some catchy tunes and serve some local libations it draws a large crowd in Luzerne County. The Moonlite Drive-In in West Wyoming was the backdrop for the Rhythm & Wine Fundraiser on Saturday. There were drink samples, live entertainment, and food trucks.
Times News
Schuylkill business victim of fraud
A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
Comments / 0