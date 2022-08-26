Read full article on original website
Related
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
3 Functions of Carbohydrates and Why They're So Important
Our cells rely on carbs in many ways, but the main function of carbohydrates is to provide energy. Eat enough complex carbs to fuel your body and brain.
Comments / 0