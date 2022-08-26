Read full article on original website
Heidelberg coach removed after fight at game
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg head football coach was removed from the stadium after a fight broke out during a Wayne County-Quitman game on Thursday, August 25. The Laurel Leader Call reported coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel to host USTA mixed doubles tournament
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Tennis Association is bringing its games to the courts of The City of Laurel Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex. Laurel accepted a $1,800 donation from the UTSA to host mixed doubles pairings this weekend at Vincent Sportsplex. The winners from this weekend will go...
WDAM-TV
2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Southern Miss players deliver hilarious spot-on impressions of their head coach: 'I know I talk country'
Will Hall has one of the best Southern accents in college football, and his players know it, and apparently love it. The Southern Miss coach admits to everything about his accent, and how it comes across, and he’s OK with it, and shared that sentiment with Taylor Curet, the Sports Director at WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
WTOK-TV
Turnovers bite the Wildcats in season opener Between the Bricks
LAUREL, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats opened the season against number ninth ranked Laurel Saturday night. Late in the first quarter the Wildcats pull a double end around and find Quinndarrius Jones open in the endzone to score first and lead quick. The second quarter trouble would come for...
Two arrested after Jones County man shot in foot
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were arrested after a man was shot in the foot on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the victim told investigators that he was purposefully shot in his left foot at a home in the Rustin community. The victim left the scene […]
WDAM-TV
Search begins for missing teenager in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of a teenager who has been considered missing in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5-feet-7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
WDAM-TV
Man shot in the foot in Monday afternoon shooting, JCSD investigating
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting on Monday afternoon that left a 30-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his left foot. The victim said he was intentionally shot at a home in the Rustin community, and then he fled in...
impact601.com
Tartars hang tough early, but fall to 3A Magee in season opener
For a half, it appeared an upset was on the horizon as 1A Taylorsville kept the pressure on 3A Magee, however, a third-quarter fireworks show gave Magee the momentum needed to get past the Tartars 35-12 in the season opener. “I think we were a little out of shape on...
WDAM-TV
World champion dancers two-step into the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the Hub City received a visit by two world champion dancers- Trish Drake and Mike Spencer. The pair is currently the only Master’s Level couple living in the state of Mississippi. Along with that accolade, they are also three-time ACDA National Champions and the 2019 UCWDC Classic World Champions.
WDAM-TV
GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man is back at home recovering from injuries suffered in a dog attack earlier this month. Timothy Scarbrough needed around 150 stitches and almost lost both ears after the attack in early August, close to the family’s home near Sycamore Avenue. “I was...
Silver Alert issued for missing Clarke County woman
CLAKRE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Donna Jean Sisson, of Stonewall. She is described as five feet one inch tall, weighing 143 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Sisson was last seen Saturday, August 27 at noon in the […]
WDAM-TV
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
impact601.com
Perkins' three touchdowns lead Raleigh over Bay Springs
Ole Miss commit Suntarine 'Get' Perkins scored three touchdowns, including a 97-yard dash up the middle, to lead Raleigh over Bay Springs 21-6 on the opening night of the 2022 season. Originally scheduled as a home game, the Lions' opener was moved to Wayne County due to wet field conditions....
bobgermanylaw.com
Jones Co, MS - Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash on Houston Rd
Jones Co, MS (August 28, 2022) - A one-car accident that took place in Jones County on Thursday, August 25th left three people with injuries. Deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene on Houston Road at about 9:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, fire crews located a single damaged vehicle off of the roadway with three passengers inside.
WDAM-TV
Hub City man charged for weekend domestic incident on North 25th Avenue
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was arrested over the weekend following a domestic assault incident in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 27. The suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Hayden,...
bobgermanylaw.com
Hattiesburg, MS - First Responders Find One Dead, One Injured After Crash on Beat Four Shubuta Rd
Hattiesburg, MS (August 27, 2022) - One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, August 22nd in Wayne County. The collision took place at about 8:00 p.m. on Beat Four Shubuta Road in Hattiesburg. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that a teenager driving on...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek missing person
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
WDAM-TV
State, city officials reflect on lessons learned 17 years after Hurricane Katrina
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday was a beautiful and sunny day in the Pine Belt, but that wasn’t the case on this day 17 years ago. Hurricane Katrina made landfall on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast on August 29, 2005, leaving mass amounts of destruction in its path. Billions of...
bobgermanylaw.com
Meridian, MS - Injuries, Property Damage Ensue When Driver Crashes Through College Park Bank
Meridian, MS (August 27, 2022) - A surprising accident took place on Friday, August 26th at a local bank in Meridian. The incident occurred in the 600th block of Highway 19 North in the College Park area when, for reasons still under police investigation, a vehicle crashed through the front doors of Trustmark Bank.
