PHOENIX, NY – Burton L. Lamb, age 77, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Sunday August 21, 2022. He was born in Oneida, New York, to his late parents, Rachel (Niles) and Lawrence Lamb on November 23, 1944. Burt was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hamilton, New York. Burt was employed by Marine Midland Bank, Syracuse, as a computer operator. In later years he was a courier for PHP, Baldwinsville, New York, and then made parts deliveries for United Auto Co. in Syracuse. While living in the village, he was a volunteer firefighter for Phoenix Fire Department as well. Burt was a member of Christ Community Methodist Church, Syracuse.

PHOENIX, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO