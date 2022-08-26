Read full article on original website
Ronnie Davis III Stays In Title Hunt After Fulton Speedway Modified Win
FULTON, NY – Defending Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified track champion Ron Davis III from Memphis, NY kept himself alive for the 2022 championship after his big win Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway. Davis would start the 35-Lap feature in fifteenth starting spot and would quickly move his way...
Larry Wight Wins Brewerton Speedway Modified Feature; Sets Up Championship Battle With Chris Hile
BREWERTON, NY – Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway, Larry Wight took the big win in the 35-Lap DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature. With his win, Wight will be two points behind Chris Hile in the final showdown for the Track Championship, Friday, September 2. Not to be outdone,...
Cast Set For Oswego Players Upcoming Production Of “A Comedy Of Tenors”
OSWEGO – Sherri Metz, the director of the Oswego Players fall production, is proud to announce the exciting cast of Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors.”. Heading the lineup is local favorite Matt Fleming playing Tito Merelli- a famous Italian opera singer. Matt was last seen in this month’s production of “Pride and Prejudice.”
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 21 – August 27
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On August 7, organizers for Fulton Block Builders (FBB) invited 200 property owners in 23 distinct Blocks to a celebration picnic. Full story here. Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up...
Burton L. Lamb
PHOENIX, NY – Burton L. Lamb, age 77, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Sunday August 21, 2022. He was born in Oneida, New York, to his late parents, Rachel (Niles) and Lawrence Lamb on November 23, 1944. Burt was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hamilton, New York. Burt was employed by Marine Midland Bank, Syracuse, as a computer operator. In later years he was a courier for PHP, Baldwinsville, New York, and then made parts deliveries for United Auto Co. in Syracuse. While living in the village, he was a volunteer firefighter for Phoenix Fire Department as well. Burt was a member of Christ Community Methodist Church, Syracuse.
Harold S. Cole
PHOENIX, NY – Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, New York, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, New York, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an operator.
Oswego County To Hold Paper Shredding Event Sept. 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. County residents may bring up to five bankers’...
William J. Ritchie
FULTON – William “Billy” J. Ritchie, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a short illness. Mr. Ritchie was born in Fulton to the late Eva (Brown) and James Ritchie. He has been a resident of Fulton for most of his adult life. Billy was an animal lover and enjoyed watching the fish in the large fish tank at his group home. He was a devoted fan of the NY Yankees, and he loved trains.
Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered
FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
Oswego Yakkers Pull Water Chestnuts In Minetto
MINETTO, NY – Working in cooperation with Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, members of the the local Oswego paddling group, the Yakkers, participated in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto. The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled...
September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced
OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
Fort Ontario Hosts Civil War Living History, Recruiting Weekend
OSWEGO – The sights, sounds and smells of garrison life during the Civil War will be come back to life this weekend at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego. Members of the re-created 12th U.S. Infantry Regiment, Company A will conduct living history demonstrations and...
Edith F. Generous
PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall. Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that...
Port Of Oswego To Host Tall Ship Sunday, Aug. 28
The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM), it was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We expect...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 29, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 276 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 22 to August 28) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported. The Oswego County Health Department announced that positive COVID-19 cases...
There’s Still Time To Ride One Of America’s Oldest Airliners Until August 28
FULTON – The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) welcomes people to come visit one of America’s oldest operating airliners, the Liberty Air Museum’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor. The aircraft will be available for viewing and flying at the local EAA Chapter #486 hangar, 2326 Co. Rte. 176, Fulton through the weekend.
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.
OSWEGO – Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s...
