Weedsport, NY

Weedsport, NY
Sports
City
Weedsport, NY
Oswego County Today

Burton L. Lamb

PHOENIX, NY – Burton L. Lamb, age 77, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Sunday August 21, 2022. He was born in Oneida, New York, to his late parents, Rachel (Niles) and Lawrence Lamb on November 23, 1944. Burt was a graduate of Hamilton High School. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hamilton, New York. Burt was employed by Marine Midland Bank, Syracuse, as a computer operator. In later years he was a courier for PHP, Baldwinsville, New York, and then made parts deliveries for United Auto Co. in Syracuse. While living in the village, he was a volunteer firefighter for Phoenix Fire Department as well. Burt was a member of Christ Community Methodist Church, Syracuse.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Harold S. Cole

PHOENIX, NY – Harold S. Cole, 86, of Phoenix, New York, passed peacefully Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Cole was born in Penn Yann, New York, to the late Nathaniel Shuler and Theodora (Peck) Cole. He was past employed with Sealright Co., Fulton, New York, for over 30 years and retired from the City of Fulton Water Department where he worked as an operator.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

William J. Ritchie

FULTON – William “Billy” J. Ritchie, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a short illness. Mr. Ritchie was born in Fulton to the late Eva (Brown) and James Ritchie. He has been a resident of Fulton for most of his adult life. Billy was an animal lover and enjoyed watching the fish in the large fish tank at his group home. He was a devoted fan of the NY Yankees, and he loved trains.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered

FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

A Bit of Local Farm History

Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Yakkers Pull Water Chestnuts In Minetto

MINETTO, NY – Working in cooperation with Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District, members of the the local Oswego paddling group, the Yakkers, participated in a pull/removal of the invasive water chestnuts found at Minetto. The main section, a matted area, was worked on, located just north of...
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

September Programming At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Announced

OSWEGO COUNTY – On Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be hosting an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to enjoy during the day to learn about nature and the facility.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Edith F. Generous

PHOENIX, NY – Edith F. “Edie” Generous, 99, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully August 20, 2022, at her home. Edie was born May 8, 1923, in Truxton, New York, to the late George and Fern Beard and was raised by her maternal grandparents. She has been a resident of Phoenix since 1947. After graduating as valedictorian from Homer High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Albany with her Bachelor’s degree and Masters from Syracuse University.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office has partnered with the Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service to offer emergency medical technician (EMT) training this fall. Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, 52 Watson Ave., Mexico hosts a course that...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr.

OSWEGO – Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

