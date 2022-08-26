Read full article on original website
Only Lizzo Could Pull Off a Gargantuan Gown and a Lip Ring at the 2022 VMAs
The 2022 MTV VMAs have barely even begun, and Lizzo is already stealing the show. The "About Damn Time" singer arrived at the awards show in an ensemble that was almost as dark as the black carpet she walked on. She looked like she could be princess of the underworld or even a gothic cake topper with her massive navy blue gown, dark lipstick, and golden rings on her ears, fingers, and lips.
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Ciara Is About to Drop a Skin-Care Line Filled With Goodies
In an exclusive Allure interview, the multi-hyphenate shares all of the details of her brand-new skin-care line, On A Mission. Ciara thinks of her body as a luxury sports car — rightly so. Perhaps she imagines herself as a sleek Porsche 911 in her favorite color, black, or even a Bugatti of some sort. (I don't know; I'm not a car person.) Whatever it may be, the multihyphenate often asks herself, "What kind of fuel am I pouring into that car?" as she tells me over Zoom. "I want for this engine to run smoothly. I want to live the healthiest, full-rounded life that I can possibly live."
Influencer Mikayla Nogueira says the key to covering acne is making your face feel 'sticky'
In a TikTok video posted on Monday, influencer Mikayla Nogueira revealed that using a sticky serum and primer will help your makeup cover blemishes.
Naturally, Taylor Swift's 2022 VMAs Look Was Full of Hidden Easter Eggs
Her new album announcement aside, she's definitely trying to clue us into something. Is a new Taylor Swift era upon us? If her 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet look is any indication, it seems like Swift has something big in store. (But then again, when isn't she planning big reveals and hiding Easter eggs in everything she does?)
Megan Thee Stallion's Flippy Bob Makes Another Case for Impossibly Deep Side Parts
It gets more and more true every day: 2010s beauty trends are back to stay. Is there any hairstyle Megan Thee Stallion can't wear? All signs point to no. The rapper can go from super-long lengths to Sailor Moon-inspired buns and look stunning in each, and her latest hair look is making the case for impossibly deep side parts.
Nicki Minaj's Bubblegum Wig and Massive Bow Threw It Back to Pink Friday at the 2022 MTV VMAs
On August 28, Queens-bred Nicki Minaj was awarded the Video Vanguard award at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The iconic award is well deserved for the rapper, who has given us hits such as "Anaconda," "Itty Bitty Piggy," and "Your Love" throughout the years. To accept the award, she performed a series of her hits, both new and old, with curled pink hair that makes me feel like it's 2010 all over again.
