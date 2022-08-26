Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Nampa Police Arrest Washington Man Armed with Hatchet for Aggravated Assault, Felony Eluding Following Pursuit Friday Morning
NAMPA, ID - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:33 a.m., Nampa Police officers responded to the report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, the reporting party stated that there was an adult male blocking the reporting party’s vehicle with his vehicle.
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour Seattle crime spree, including murder, again does not appear in court
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station and for a deadly beating that happened just a few hours later again did not appear in court. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony murder charge earlier in August. Prosecutors...
Suspect killed in Tacoma police shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect was shot and killed after he fired at police in south Tacoma on Sunday. Tacoma police officers were called to the 6700 block of South Monroe Street after a man called 911 and reported a relative of his assaulted him, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).
q13fox.com
1 shot, killed in confrontation involving Tacoma Police
TACOMA, Wash. - A man was shot and killed in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident near 67th and Monroe St at 12:26 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle, saying he was not attacked with a weapon, but warned his uncle had several guns and "might try to shoot police," according to police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New video of the officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Sunday in South Tacoma
According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers received calls about an assault involving an uncle and his nephew in the 6700 block of South Monroe Street around 12:30 p.m. “All I kept hearing is just gunshots, gunshots, gunshots. There was so many it sounded like at least 100, there was...
KING-5
Person dies after Tacoma police shooting
A suspect was declared dead after a Tacoma police shooting Sunday. Officers were responding to a domestic violence incident when the shooting happened.
Man shot by Olympia police was having mental health episode, family says
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Olympia police officer says he was dealing with a mental health episode at the time of the shooting. Green was allegedly drinking beer and damaging the restroom inside a Starbucks in Olympia. Police arrived, and Green went into the parking lot. When officers tried to arrest Green, police said Green pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”
q13fox.com
Troopers: Missing Indigenous woman last seen barefoot, crying for help on SR 305
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued for a woman last seen in "distress" on the Kitsap Peninsula. Washington State Patrol said 39-year-old Running Hawk, who also goes by Kristle Renea, was last seen barefoot, crying loudly for help on SR 305, near Port Madison Indian Reservation - Suquamish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle man arrested after allegedly threatening 3-month-old daughter with gun
Seattle police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his 3-month-old daughter and the baby’s mother in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood from the mother, saying they had been threatened before the...
Issaquah hang glider killed by cardiac arrest mid flight, witness says
A person hang gliding died on Sunday in Issaquah after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews found him unresponsive 30 feet up in some trees, after experiencing what one witness described as a heart attack. Crews responded to the 25900 block of SE Tiger Mountain Road shortly before 6 p.m. to...
$1 million bail set for suspect in 2005 Kitsap County murder
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A suspect in the August 2005 murder of Shanan Read was ordered to be held on $1 million bail by a Kitsap County Judge on Friday.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ex-wife of road-rage shooter ‘not surprised,’ calls man killed ‘her hero’
After years of feeling ignored by police and the court system, the ex-wife of the man charged in a mid-July road rage shooting in South Seattle wants friends of the unarmed victim in that case to know the slain man “didn’t die in vain” and she considers Bob Jensen “her hero.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 teen boys arrested after pointing guns at 10-year-old girl in Parkland
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after someone called 911 and said they were flashing guns at a 10-year-old girl, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to an apartment complex in Parkland just before 2 p.m. for a report of a...
Police: Man shot during argument in Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after an argument led to a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on early Sunday morning,. Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue South after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot. Responding...
Multiple Victims Wounded in Kent Shooting
Kent, WA: Three victims were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting on the 25800 block of 110th Avenue in the city of Kent on Sunday night, Aug. 28. Kent Police officers responded to a 9:04 p.m. 911 call for multiple shooting victims at the location where officers found three victims in various conditions.
thejoltnews.com
Bus passenger allegedly charges at driver
An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly charging the bus’s plastic divider, which broke the door and hit the driver when it broke. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Aug. 24.
auburn-reporter.com
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter
The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
kentreporter.com
Two shootings on Kent’s East Hill within 2 hours of each other
Two men were shot and injured on the East Hill in Kent within about two hours and 2 miles of each other in apparent separate incidents. Both shootings were early in the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20. A 33-year-old man, of unincorporated King County but with a Kent address, was...
ems1.com
Bystander in motorized wheelchair attacks Seattle firefighters on medical call
SEATTLE — As members of the Seattle Fire Department were treating a patient for a medical call, a bystander attempted to slam into them with his motorized wheelchair, KOMO News reported. The suspect, a double amputee, was reportedly combative and belligerent with law enforcement after firefighters requested police back-up,...
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
Comments / 0