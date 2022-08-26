ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Nampa Police Arrest Washington Man Armed with Hatchet for Aggravated Assault, Felony Eluding Following Pursuit Friday Morning

NAMPA, ID - On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:33 a.m., Nampa Police officers responded to the report of a verbal disturbance at a local hospital in the 4300 block of E. Flamingo Ave. According to a press release from the Nampa Police Department, the reporting party stated that there was an adult male blocking the reporting party’s vehicle with his vehicle.
NAMPA, ID
KING 5

Suspect killed in Tacoma police shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect was shot and killed after he fired at police in south Tacoma on Sunday. Tacoma police officers were called to the 6700 block of South Monroe Street after a man called 911 and reported a relative of his assaulted him, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT).
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

1 shot, killed in confrontation involving Tacoma Police

TACOMA, Wash. - A man was shot and killed in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to a domestic violence incident near 67th and Monroe St at 12:26 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle, saying he was not attacked with a weapon, but warned his uncle had several guns and "might try to shoot police," according to police.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Parkland, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, WA
State
Washington State
County
Pierce County, WA
KING 5

Man shot by Olympia police was having mental health episode, family says

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by an Olympia police officer says he was dealing with a mental health episode at the time of the shooting. Green was allegedly drinking beer and damaging the restroom inside a Starbucks in Olympia. Police arrived, and Green went into the parking lot. When officers tried to arrest Green, police said Green pulled out a knife and “attacked officers.”
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accomplice#Dating Sites#Hostage#Domestic Violence#Online Dating#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Man shot during argument in Rainier Valley

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after an argument led to a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on early Sunday morning,. Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue South after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot. Responding...
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Multiple Victims Wounded in Kent Shooting

Kent, WA: Three victims were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting on the 25800 block of 110th Avenue in the city of Kent on Sunday night, Aug. 28. Kent Police officers responded to a 9:04 p.m. 911 call for multiple shooting victims at the location where officers found three victims in various conditions.
KENT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Bus passenger allegedly charges at driver

An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly charging the bus’s plastic divider, which broke the door and hit the driver when it broke. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Aug. 24.
OLYMPIA, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter

The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
AUBURN, WA
kentreporter.com

Two shootings on Kent’s East Hill within 2 hours of each other

Two men were shot and injured on the East Hill in Kent within about two hours and 2 miles of each other in apparent separate incidents. Both shootings were early in the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20. A 33-year-old man, of unincorporated King County but with a Kent address, was...
KENT, WA
ems1.com

Bystander in motorized wheelchair attacks Seattle firefighters on medical call

SEATTLE — As members of the Seattle Fire Department were treating a patient for a medical call, a bystander attempted to slam into them with his motorized wheelchair, KOMO News reported. The suspect, a double amputee, was reportedly combative and belligerent with law enforcement after firefighters requested police back-up,...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy