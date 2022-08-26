ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mar-a-Lago affidavit: Are Trump’s declassified documents irrelevant?

The Department of Justice has completed its review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. This review, conducted to determine if any materials are protected by attorney-client privilege, identified “a limited set of materials,” according to The Associated Press. Friday, a redacted version of...
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
