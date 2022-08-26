BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's health commissioner has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday, which is when the heat index is projected to reach up to 105 degrees, according to city officials.Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued the alert on Monday afternoon.The heat index is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity. It indicates how hot it feels to a human being and can be exacerbated in urban areas, city officials explained.Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States and is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, or people with chronic medical...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO