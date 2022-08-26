ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS News

Officers responding to South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Officers are responding to a shooting Monday morning in south Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. Police said at least one person has been shot. The victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Health commissioner declares Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's health commissioner has issued a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert for Tuesday, which is when the heat index is projected to reach up to 105 degrees, according to city officials.Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued the alert on Monday afternoon.The heat index is a measure of air temperature and relative humidity. It indicates how hot it feels to a human being and can be exacerbated in urban areas, city officials explained.Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States and is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, or people with chronic medical...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood....
REISTERSTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 16-year-old boy shot Saturday in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Lansdowne, police said. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle just before 7:30 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police said officers arrived and found the teen shot. He was taken to an...
LANSDOWNE, MD
Nottingham MD

Robbery, assault reported in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Authorities are investigating three crimes that were reported in the Middle River area on Sunday. At 10 a.m. on August 28, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Tinker Road (21220) via a garage door. The suspect took various items from the location. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Sheriff's deputy hospitalized following crash near Nottingham

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash near the Maryland town of Nottingham on Monday, according to authorities.The deputy collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Route 7 and Joppa Road, deputies said.The deputy was alert and conscious when he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Harford County Sheriff's Office said its traffic unit would be investigating the incident.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
