Minnesota Twins reinstate outfielder Kyle Garlick from injured list

 3 days ago

The Minnesota Twins reinstated outfielder Kyle Garlick from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

Garlick, 30, missed the Twins’ past 21 games with a right ribcage contusion. He was 1-for-7 with a walk in two rehab games at Triple-A St. Paul.

Garlick is batting .257 with eight homers and 17 RBIs in 51 games this season.

The Twins designated Tim Beckham for release or assignment in a corresponding transaction.

Back in the majors for the first time since 2019, Beckham batted .080 with one RBI in 12 games with the Twins.

Beckham, 32, is a career .246 hitter with 63 homers and 199 RBIs in 484 games for the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners and Twins.

–Field Level Media

