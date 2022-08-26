ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

yourdailylocal.com

School Board Approves Bid for Old Sheffield Elementary School

RUSSELL, Pa. – The Warren County School District accepted a bid for the purchase of the old Sheffield Elementary School during Monday’s committee meetings. In an item approved by the board on Monday, Taylor Diversion Program based out of Tionesta offered $20,000 for the property, located on Pickering Street in Sheffield, which has not been used in nine years.
SHEFFIELD, PA
NPRC Expands to Franklin

NPRC Expands to Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announced that it opened a new location in Franklin for the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The college said in a release on Friday that the instructional location at The Galena Building officially opened on Aug. 17. “The Galena Building...
FRANKLIN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Allegheny Mountain Beard Products Celebrates Opening With Ribbon-Cutting

WARREN, Pa. – It’s all about the beards. Located on 73 Market St. next to Subway in Warren, Allegheny Mountain Beard Products had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, marking an opening that has been two years in the making. “This has been something we imagined two years ago...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Take Another Small Dip in Warren, Western Pennsylvania

Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189. Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254. Average price during the week of August...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Caregivers Support Group to Meet Sept. 1

WARREN, Pa. – The regular (first) Thursday meeting of the Caregivers Support Group will be held on Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 501 PA Ave. East. Participants may enter the building from the PA Ave. entrance to the Winger Room. All meetings are open...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Route 6 Paving Project Set to Begin Today

WARREN, Pa. – A $1.2 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on Route 6 in Warren County is scheduled to start today. The project will include the paving of 0.6 miles of roadway on Route 6 from the Gabion Retaining Wall to Warren/Kinzua road (Route 59) in Mead Township.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Jackson Valley Stableford Results

WARREN, Pa. – Jackson Valley Golf Course Stableford Results from the week of Aug. 25. High Team Points (Blind Draw) Jim Sudul/Ron Caldwell – 22 — Mike Moyer Sr./Mark Thompson -21 Joe Saber/Jon Munksgard – 21 — High individual points. Gold Tees. Jim Sudul –...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Cornfest Makes Successful Return to Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Welcome back to Cornfest. After taking a hiatus for several years, the yearly event in Youngsville made its return over the weekend to a warm reception. “It’s really about laying the foundation,” said John Papalia of the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, adding that the event was smaller in scale this year, but that the goal is to grow it in the coming years.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Lady Dragons Open Season with Win at Cambridge Springs

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. – Three second-half goals helped propel Warren’s girls’ soccer team to a season-opening win at Cambridge Springs on Monday. Four different players netted goals in the 5-2 victory. Meea Irwin scored twice, including once on a penalty kick. Lauren Andersen, Ella Ordiway, and Ellie...
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA

