YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Welcome back to Cornfest. After taking a hiatus for several years, the yearly event in Youngsville made its return over the weekend to a warm reception. “It’s really about laying the foundation,” said John Papalia of the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, adding that the event was smaller in scale this year, but that the goal is to grow it in the coming years.

YOUNGSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO