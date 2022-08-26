Read full article on original website
Steve USMC 772-473-1481
3d ago
The phony raid like the Russian collusion fiasco and phony insurrection hearings is getting weaker by the day. The more they try to charge Trump the stronger his base gets.
Trump's Crime Family
3d ago
Soon we will find that Trumpty Dumpy has been a Spy for Russia! Otherwise, why would he fight like hell to keep those documents when he was told over and over that he had to return them!
Barbie A
3d ago
Hopefully YES! Get rid of this BULLY! He is not presidential material, not honorable, lies to suit himself. Pay attention America, he not for us, just himself. Elect someone younger with better credentials!!!!
