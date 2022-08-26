ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

OTOY and The Roddenberry Estate Unveil the First Immersive Roddenberry Archive Experiences, Multi-year Roadmap to Preserve the History of Roddenberry’s Star Trek Work across Movies, TV and Literature

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChBrF_0hWmikNC00
1 of 5

At Creation Las Vegas, OTOY and the Roddenberry Estate showcase the first real-time interactive and fully immersive previews of the Roddenberry Archive, a multi-decade collaboration to preserve Gene Roddenberry’s lifetime of work for future generations to experience in next generation media formats.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of production work after announcing the Roddenberry Archive during Gene Roddenberry’s centennial celebrations, OTOY Inc. and the Roddenberry Estate previewed the first interactive life-sized recreations of the Starship Enterprise at Creation: Las Vegas 2022. The 1:1 scale Enterprise models and sets are being recreated to visualize the history of Star Trek in new holographic mediums for future generations to experience Gene Roddenberry’s legacy with the highest levels of immersion and historical fidelity.

Roddenberry and OTOY showcased “The Cage” experience, enabling viewers to explore the Starship Enterprise as created by Gene Roddenberry for the initial pilot of Star Trek. The fully immersive, interactive 360-degree experience allows audiences to navigate around the Starship Enterprise Bridge and even sit in Captain Pike’s chair as if they were there on-set of the episode in 1964.

Also unveiled at Creation were breathtaking recreations of scenes from Star Trek’s early TV and film history that can be explored in 3D with actors Mahé Thaissa and Lawrence Selleck bringing the Cage’s Yeoman Colt and Mr. Spock to life. Recreations of the “The Cage” set and Enterprise Bridge was overseen by preeminent Star Trek cast and crew including Denise and Mike Okuda, authors of Star Trek: The Encyclopedia, and renowned Star Trek Visual Effects artists Doug Drexler and Daren Dochterman.

On a panel on the main stage, moderated by Gates McFadden, Dr. Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation to Star Trek: Picard, OTOY’s Founder and CEO, Jules Urbach, Rod Roddenberry, President of Roddenberry Entertainment, Denise and Mike Okuda, and Daren Dochterman discussed the past year of work on the Roddenberry Archive.

The team presented ” 765874 ” - a concept video exploring the world of Gene Roddenberry’s vision for Star Trek - from the Cage to The Motion Picture - using cutting-edge virtual production technologies as well as innovative LightStage scans of original Star Trek uniforms, props, and archival materials. “765874″ was also accompanied by a second teaser ” 765874: Memory Wall ” - unveiled specifically for the event - that builds on the previous teaser with an additional minute of groundbreaking visuals.

Rod Roddenberry closed the panel with an experimental test of how this technology might one day be used to potentially bring the Star Trek animated series to life - as if it were filmed in live-action as a continuation of the 1960′s TV show created by his father.

Rod Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, said “We started archiving materials from my father’s life over a decade ago hoping to preserve not just the iconic objects that made Star Trek such a successful franchise but more importantly the personal notes, internal documents, and never seen prototypes that fueled the various iterations of Star Trek. We wanted to provide a behind-the-scenes personal story about Gene and the evolution of the series, which has made such a profound impact on the development of humanity in the 20th century, inspiring so many around the world.” Roddenberry added, “With new real time and holographic technologies it is getting more and more possible to immerse new generations who didn’t experience Star Trek first-hand into my father’s universe, and we are thrilled to push forward on this new frontier in collaboration with 3D graphics pioneer, OTOY.”

According to CEO and Co-Founder of OTOY, Jules Urbach, “For over a decade we have been collaborating with The Roddenberry Estate to preserve Gene Roddenberry’s legacy. Today’s release marks the first steps towards capturing Gene’s work in a new way that is fully immersive and interactive for future generations to experience Star Trek as if they were there in 1964.” Urbach added, “Gene Roddenberry saw into the future and projected a vision of the future where remarkable technologies affirmed the human spirit and ethical powers. Technological advances today in holographic imaging and real time graphics are making recreating his vision ever more possible and we are thrilled to work with the Roddenberry Estate to preserve Gene’s salient messages for humanity in the most authentic and open ways possible.”

The immersive experiences and new concept videos were accompanied by the release of three supplemental video logs providing archival behind-the-scenes testimony for the creation of the first Star Trek pilot, “the Cage”. The videos featured interviews inside fully recreated life-sized Star Trek virtual production sets with Star Trek historians Denise and Michael Okuda; Chis Hunter, son of Jeffrey Hunter who played Captain Pike in The Cage; Sean Kenney who played Captain Pike in “The Menagerie”, and Robert Butler, director of “The Cage”. The videos feature fully recreated 3D models as well as archival photographs of “The Cage” production, set designs, costume designs and behind the scenes material drawn from thousands of documents that have been digitally archived by The Roddenberry Estate in collaboration with OTOY.

The Roddenberry Archive immersive experience and behind-the-scenes video logs are available for the public to view during the span of the convention this week. Original Roddenberry Archive materials are preserved on the Render Network, providing an open blockchain digital archive of all of Gene Roddenberry’s lifetime of works in an open format for future generations to access.

About OTOY Inc.

OTOY Inc. is the definitive cloud graphics company, pioneering technology that is redefining content creation and delivery for media and entertainment organizations around the world. OTOY’s Academy Award®-winning technology is used by leading visual effects studios, artists, animators, designers, architects, and engineers, providing unprecedented creative freedom, new levels of realism, and new economics in content creation and distribution powered by the cloud. For more information, visit www.otoy.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otoy-and-the-roddenberry-estate-unveil-the-first-immersive-roddenberry-archive-experiences-multi-year-roadmap-to-preserve-the-history-of-roddenberrys-star-trek-work-across-movies-tv-and-literature-301612906.html

SOURCE OTOY Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Teases Appearance by Fan-favorite Character in Picard Season 3

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is hinging itself on the "event" of Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard reuniting with his co-stars from Star Trek: The Next Generation – including Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). That's an impressive ensemble to pull back together after so many years – and now we're hearing that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 may not be done with the big surprise returns yet!
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room

Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
ComicBook

Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day

After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Roddenberry
Person
Rod Roddenberry
digg.com

HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service

A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Apologizes in Person to Warner Bros. Bosses After Fearing ‘The Flash’ Could Get Scrapped

Ezra Miller was reportedly so worried The Flash could get canned following a recent string of arrests and controversies, the embattled actor turned up in California this week to personally apologize to their new Warner Bros. bosses, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was spotted at the Burbank lot on Wednesday alongside their agent Scott Metzger to meet with Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.’ new film chairs. During the meeting, Miller allegedly assured the executives of their commitment to the studio and film, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release date.  The precarious...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Literature#Roadmap#Star Trek Uniforms#Linus Business#Business Industry#The Roddenberry Archive#Otoy Inc#Star Trek
Collider

'Star Trek: The Next Generation's Original "Lower Decks" Episode Shows a Less Idealized Future

Star Trek: Lower Decks is returning for its third season at the end of the month. The animated sitcom takes a parodic look at life on a Starfleet mission and shows what sort of misadventures the working class crew gets into. When you’re not tasked with one of the primary roles on the ship, there’s not a lot to do in between adventures. This is a great concept for an in-universe series; it’s nice to see Star Trek heroes who aren’t always tasked with saving the Federation and making important discoveries.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Subscribers Notice Glaring Blunder After Cartoon Network Show's Removal

While HBO Max has been removing content from its service lately, it has left behind some odds and ends that have fans surprised. The Cartoon Network series Victor and Valentino was removed from HBO Max on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Surprisingly, the user profile icons for the two titular characters are still available even at the time of this writing.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

How 'The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises

The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
MOVIES
Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: The Real Life Indiana Jones

Thousands if not millions of people have seen the movie Indiana Jones. But I would venture a guess that only a small percentage of those movie goers knew there was a real Indiana Jones... or perhaps several.
TheStreet

Warner Bros. Discovery Makes Big 'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' Decisions

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is having a rough go of it so far as a new media entity. The production studio/streaming service has been in business since AT&T (T) executed a Reverse Morris Trust with Discovery Inc. which saw Warner Media pay AT&T $40.5 billion and Discovery transfer $42.4 billion in equity to the telecom giant.
MOVIES
Collider

'MK Ultra' Trailer Ensnares Anson Mount in a Dangerous Government Program [Exclusive]

In the early 1950s, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency began a series of highly confidential and experimental programs to develop new interrogation methods, which would eventually lead them to one of the most well-known, and highly confidential programs: MK Ultra. As the 1960s were underway, the Americans were unaware that their government was using unwitting test subjects to experiment with dangerous drugs to essentially test the effectiveness of mind control. It wasn't until the 1970s that the American people became aware of these unethical practices, but the full scope of the government's unethical testing wasn't revealed until 2001 when the documents were declassified. This controversial period in history sets the stage for Cinedigm's new psychological thriller that explores the larger-than-life true story of MK Ultra.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy