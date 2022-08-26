Read full article on original website
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
Times News
Swimmer rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake
A swimmer was rescued from Mauch Chunk Lake Monday afternoon when his attempt to swim across the lake failed. The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. when reports of the swimmer in distress were reported. Mauch Chunk park rangers were able to obtain a small boat and hold the swimmer...
Times News
Hike planned in Swatara park
Join naturalist Robin Tracey, from Tuscarora State Park, Barnesville, for a hike at Swatara State Park on Sept. 11. The trail is 7 miles long and moderate. The trail runs parallel to Swatara Creek. Participants will be hiking to the old steel bridge and crossing to make a loop around...
14th Annual StroudFest Planned For Labor Day Weekend
In Stroudsburg, the Sherman Theater Presents its 14th Annual Labor Day Festival. This event will have multiple vendors, a food court, eclectic shops, restaurants, and several live music stages.
Times News
St. Luke’s plans green space on former Palmerton Hospital site
St. Luke’s University Health Network plans to develop a public green space at the site of the former Palmerton Hospital following demolition of the hospital this fall. St. Luke’s said it will hold a ceremony to remember the former hospital site and the many lives it touched over the years. A date will be announced.
Flames hit home in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County. Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City. Firefighters said two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely....
Times News
Together with Veterans events planned
Together with Veterans NEPA has several upcoming events for Carbon County area veterans. • The next Vietnam veteran Coffee and Camaraderie event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the Nesquehoning Hose Company No. 1, 953 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning. There are no strings attached, just veterans,...
wlvr.org
Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
Times News
Electronics recycling event is Sept. 6 in Nesquehoning
Nesquehoning will have an electronics recycling event in the borough on Sept. 6. This is a noncontact event, and those dropping off items should stay in their car. Recycling will take place from 2-4 p.m. or until the truck is full, at 50 E. Locust St. Items accepted for free:...
Times News
Palmerton Borough Council
Palmerton Borough Council took the following action on Thursday:. • Announced that waste stations have been installed at the dog park at the West End Recreation Association. Signs are coming from Jet Signs for the park, located along Alley J above portions of the 800 and 900 blocks of Edgemont Avenue.
Times News
Honey of a day at Blue Mtn.
The inaugural Carbon County Open Gate Farm Tour was Saturday at The Farm at Blue Mountain Resort in Kunkletown, featuring an array of activities and presentations. Jim Baker, of Macungie, works for Blue Mountain Resort and is helping with The Farm’s new beekeeping project. “They wanted to do a...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. • Kidder Township, Route 534 inspection between Route 940 and I-80, 7...
Times News
Lehighton Area School District finalizes security contracts
Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors finalized its outside security contracts for the 2022-23 school year last Monday with the approval of an agreement with County Security Police. The one-year pact calls for the company, based in New Milford, to provide security services at any district property when...
Times News
Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton
A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
Times News
Schuylkill forester battles Montana wildfires
Riding shotgun in an SUV with three of his crew members, Jake Novitsky spotted the smoke roiling up from the Elmo, Montana, wildfire when they were a mile or two out. “My first reaction was, this is a good one. It’ll take a little bit to put this fire out,” he said.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: No air conditioning at Shamokin Area
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, no air conditioning in schools, sending a rocket to the moon, and a friendly bet. But first, we begin with the possible sale of alcohol at Beaver Stadium. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Times News
Ring the bell - school’s in
Above: Melisa Beahn, S.S. Palmer Elementary parent and second grade teacher, writes an inspirational message Sunday afternoon on a sidewalk outside the school. Chalk drawings and quotes helped welcome back students as Palmerton was one of several area districts to start classes today.
Body found in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
macaronikid.com
Dino Days Train Ride September 24th + 25th: Ticket Giveaway
Dinosaurs and Trains, what could be better! Take a ride back to the Jurassic Period and discover the magic of Dinosaurs! This is a full day event ( minimum stay 2 hours) at the site of the Snyder Farm/ Susquehanna Mining Company. At the station in Phillipsburg marvel at our field paleontologists tales of discovery and stand in awe in the size of the real dinosaur skeleton "Mr. Nixon". laugh at the antics of Scott Wagstaff, Ventriloquist and his zaney animals. Ride our train for a trip back in time to the Ol' Susquehanna Mine where you will have a fun, interactive tour and history of the mine. You will also be able to pan for real fossils, you can keep!
Times News
Man crashes car in Penn Forest Township
State police at Lehighton investigated a one-vehicle crash at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 26 along Maury Road in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Luis A. Vega, 27, of Laurys Station, was driving a Honda Civic southbound when the driver’s side front tire blew out causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
