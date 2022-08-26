Dinosaurs and Trains, what could be better! Take a ride back to the Jurassic Period and discover the magic of Dinosaurs! This is a full day event ( minimum stay 2 hours) at the site of the Snyder Farm/ Susquehanna Mining Company. At the station in Phillipsburg marvel at our field paleontologists tales of discovery and stand in awe in the size of the real dinosaur skeleton "Mr. Nixon". laugh at the antics of Scott Wagstaff, Ventriloquist and his zaney animals. Ride our train for a trip back in time to the Ol' Susquehanna Mine where you will have a fun, interactive tour and history of the mine. You will also be able to pan for real fossils, you can keep!

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO