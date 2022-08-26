ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State gymnastics gets first of its kind NIL deal

By Cory Linsner
 3 days ago
The world of NIL is ever evolving and there are new deals being released every day. There is also so much that has yet to be discovered and deals are being pioneered as time goes on as well.

The Michigan State women’s gymnastics team is joining the group of pioneers, as they have agreed to a team-wide NIL deal with a charity-focused fund named This is Sparta.

This is a deal that is the first of its kind for a collegiate women’s gymnastics team.

Sports
