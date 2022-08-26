Michigan State basketball releases incoming freshman jersey numbers

Michigan State has officially released their basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. While there are no surprises with the roster release, and all freshman and returners are accounted for, it is exciting to see what numbers the freshman will be wearing.

MSU is bringing in a freshman class that features Jaxon Kohler, Trejuan Holloman, Carson Cooper and walk-on Nicholas Sanders.

Take a look at the jersey numbers the freshman will be wearing along with their official heights and weights:

