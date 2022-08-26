Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gets $4.5 million for unemployment system
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is getting millions of dollars to improve its unemployment insurance system. The funding, totaling $4.5 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, and will help improve access to insurance benefits. It will help simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing,...
KOLO TV Reno
Governor Sisolak declares August 29 “Environmental Justice Day”
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed Aug. 29 as Environmental Justice Day on Monday. The proclamation is a first for the state of Nevada, which earlier this year created an environmental justice team at the state level to “ensure equity and justice are central to climate planning for the State,” according to the Governor’s office.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada education officials set to vote on designating third university in the state
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada System of Higher Education says it will hold a meeting in September to consider renaming Nevada State from College to University. Their quarterly meeting will happen on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. Nevada State, located in Henderson, is asking to be renamed to Nevada State University to “depict the four-year institution more accurately.”
KOLO TV Reno
Sign up now for the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s 2022 Buddy Walk
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the DSNNN for the 17th annual Buddy Walk! This event is the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Executive director Christina Ugalde brought her 6-year-old nephew, Sebastian Foote who has down syndrome, on Morning Break to talk about just how fun this event is for the whole community. The funds raised also support DSNNN’s mission to support individuals with down syndrome and other developmental disabilities in the Northern Nevada community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gas prices continue modest decline; now average $4.84 a gallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are continuing their slight decline, falling three cents in the last week. That dip brings the average cost of a gallon of gas to $4.84 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. The cost of diesel, however, has risen seven cents in the last week, and now stands at $5.04 a gallon.
KOLO TV Reno
UPDATED: Old dynamite discovery forces closure of SR28 near Tahoe
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE AT 4:09 p.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office closed State Route 28 Monday afternoon for reports of old dynamite that was found near Lake Tahoe. Deputies searched the area, and found the dynamite among pine straw, rocks, and trees about 150 feet west...
KOLO TV Reno
Saturday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Breezy and hot across Northern Nevada. A fire weather warning remains in effect for the eastern side until tonight at 10 pm. We will see temperatures come down a few degrees tomorrow and wind will still pick up in the afternoon and evening.
Comments / 0