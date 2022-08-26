RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the DSNNN for the 17th annual Buddy Walk! This event is the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Executive director Christina Ugalde brought her 6-year-old nephew, Sebastian Foote who has down syndrome, on Morning Break to talk about just how fun this event is for the whole community. The funds raised also support DSNNN’s mission to support individuals with down syndrome and other developmental disabilities in the Northern Nevada community.

NEVADA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO