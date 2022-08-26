ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NE

Fillmore Central ‘D’ stops David City cold in 27-0 win

GENEVA - The Fillmore Central Panther defense put up a defensive wall Friday night holding the David City Scouts to just 103 yards of total offense. The Panther offense rolled up 367 yards and raced to the 27-0 win over the Scouts on opening night for both teams in prep football.
Duke softball unblemished at home quad

YORK – As the pitcher’s duel between York’s Lauryn Mattox and Makenzie Macrander of Ralston unfolded early Saturday afternoon, clouds rolled in and rain fell down upon the York Ballpark Complex. The weather eventually forced the cancelation of the final two games at the Dukes’ home quad,...
Peters leads Huskies past Shelby-Rising City

HENDERSON – Trev Peters kicked off his senior season with a flourish, as the quarterback threw for a touchdown and ran for three more to guide Heartland past Shelby-Rising City 44-22 in the season opener. Fresh off a playoff berth last fall, the Huskies led 14-6 after one quarter...
Hampton Hawks hold on for 58-56 win at Lewiston

LEWISTON — The Hampton Hawks built a 44-20 halftime lead and then held on for the 58-56 win over the Lewiston Tigers in D-6 prep football Friday night. Hampton’s 24-point halftime cushion was whittled to 52-36 through three quarters. Despite being outscored 20-6 over the final 12 minutes the Hawks were able to secure a fun bus ride home as they held on for the two-point win.
Hawks top Neligh-Oakdale at Axtell Invite

AXTELL - Hampton head coach Kayla Gaughen saw her team bounce back from a first round loss at the Axtell Invite on Saturday to give the first-year head coach the initial win of her career. Hampton won the first set with a 25-18 win, N-O bounced back for the 25-19...
Huskers fall to No. 2 in latest AVCA Rankings

(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped to No. 2 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Poll. The Huskers are No. 2 behind top-ranked Texas by just 23 points while Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech rounded out the top five. Creighton is up one spot to No. 17, and Kansas moved up three spots to No. 20.
Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start

The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps. When the AVCA poll was released Monday, Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll. The voting...
Referee in Nebraska-Northwestern takes ill-timed kick below the belt

Having multiple athletes in heavy pads running around you at all times has to elicit a certain stress that we can’t experience from the couch. Collisions are a given. A referee in the Nebraska vs. Northwestern game Saturday took a shot below the belt following a kickoff. The Cornhuskers...
Big Sky Conference trolls Nebraska during Northwestern game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are currently losing to the Northwestern Wildcats 31-28 with just under 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Nebraska was playing well and went up 28-17 in the third quarter; however, the Cornhuskers inexplicably tried an onside kick. It didn’t go well, and fans reacted accordingly. Nebraska gave the Wildcats all of the momentum at that point.
Nebraska Volleyball Tested but Victorious Against Pepperdine

Lindsay Krause/Kenzie Knuckles- Left side (front/back) Whitney Lauenstein/Nicklin Hames- Right side (front/back) Nebraska survived and, in a way, thrived through errors and awkward plays. Sometimes the set was a little off, other times the ball was between two players and they hesitated to go for the it. These were moments where the Huskers out sync, and the final score is the evidence. These moments gave Pepperdine a way to win, and they sure tried.
Nebraska fans simultaneously do surrender cobras after back-breaking interception

The season-opener in Week 0 hardly went the way that Nebraska fans had hoped it would, with the team falling 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in the season-opener. The Cornhuskers were relatively large favorites in the overseas matchup and blew a double-digit lead that could mostly be attributed to a questionable onside kick decision by head coach Scott Frost, who has since caught most of the heat from the unexpected loss.
Scott Frost Asked If He Would Resign From Nebraska

Scott Frosts' coaching stint with Nebraska has been frustrating to say the least. With a three-point loss to Northwestern to kickoff the 2022 college football season, that frustration continued at full tilt on Saturday. Today's Week 0 defeat marks Frosts' ninth loss in a row — eight of which came...
