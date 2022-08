Barrow’s Uatahouse Tuifua catapulted his 6-foot-3, 280-pound frame into the air and snatched the bouncing pigskin out of the air. Instead of falling to the ground after recovering the onside kick, he decided to run. The big offensive lineman rumbled for about 10 yards, dragging all 11 Kodiak players along for the ride.

KODIAK, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO