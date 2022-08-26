Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Ian Michael Tayler Fatally Struck in Car Crash on Sunflower Drive [Morongo Valley, CA]
45-Year-Old Man Dead after Auto Collision on Avalon Avenue. The incident took place around 11:57 p.m., near the intersection of Avalon Avenue and Sunflower Drive. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located Taylor with serious injuries upon arrival. Due...
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Accident on Stetson Avenue [Hemet, CA]
HEMET, CA (August 29, 2022) – Late Thursday night, one pedestrian was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on Stetson Avenue. The collision occurred minutes before midnight on the 4100 block of Stetson Avenue near Columbia Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck the pedestrian...
L.A. Weekly
Paul Nava Killed in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Palm Drive [Desert Hot Springs, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Cahuilla Avenue. The incident happened around 8:00 p.m., near the intersection of Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue. According to reports, Nava was walking in the area of 12000 Palm Drive when he was struck by an SUV. Upon impact, the driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene without contacting authorities.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Brush Fire Burns Near Corona Yacht Club
A vegetation fire started in Coachella near the Corona Yacht Club Monday. The fire started on Tyler Street near the 10 Freeway around 11 a.m. Firefighters say there are palm trees, small structures and debris burning on about a quarter acre of land. There are no evacuations for residents in...
recordgazette.net
Transient arrested of battery of Banning police officer
On Saturday, Aug. 27, Banning police officers arrested a transient for the battery of a peace officer, during which one officer was injured. According to a Banning Police Department press release, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Banning police officers were dispatched the report of a subject bothering a female and her child in the parking lot of Jack in the Box at 770 W. Ramsey St. Officers arrived in the area and were advised that the male fled on foot.
Authorities ask for community’s help in search for missing woman in Twentynine Palms
The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station has put a call out to the community to help in the search for a woman last seen Monday morning. Theresa Zimmertrimble, 60, was last seen leaving the Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms on Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m. Authorities said Zimmertrimble has been diagnosed with mental health issues. The post Authorities ask for community’s help in search for missing woman in Twentynine Palms appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
Fatal Rollover Crash On Highway 247 In Lucerne Valley Friday Morning
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A fatal rollover crash on Old Woman Springs Road/Highway 247 happened Friday morning near Santa Fe Fire Road. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The crash happened at about 4:12am on Friday August 26, 2022. The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 247 just before Santa Fe Fire Rd. The vehicles involved in the crash were a green Mini Cooper and a semi according to the CHP traffic log.
Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella
A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
paininthepass.info
Authorities Identify Passenger Killed In A Head-On Collision In Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A three vehicle head-on collision that killed a 65 year old, resident of Lucerne Valley. She was the passenger in the Subaru that hit the red semi and another car on Bear Valley Road. California Highway Patrol and Apple Valley Fire Department...
‘Prisoner in my own house’: Forest Falls residents claim neighbor has been terrorizing them for a decade
Residents in the mountain community of Forest Falls are fed up. They say one of their neighbors has been terrorizing them for more than 10 years. He leaves disturbing notes, peeks in windows, is out all hours of the night yelling obscenities and has even threatened a woman’s life more than one time, they said. […]
CVAG to begin contract negotiations for Western Coachella Valley Flooding and Blowsand Projects
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments Transportation Committee has taken another step toward keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open in the Western Coachella Valley. The panel agreed on Monday to proceed to negotiate a contract with Michael Baker International to do the work, which prioritizes building some short bridges and culverts through the Whitewater Wash The post CVAG to begin contract negotiations for Western Coachella Valley Flooding and Blowsand Projects appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified
Desert Hot Springs Police were investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that left a man dead Wednesday evening. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as Paul Nava, 58, of Desert Hot Springs. KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in details of the incident in front of King's liquor store. Police confirmed the collision The post Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
La Quinta Man Behind Bars in Alleged Coachella Burglaries
(CNS) – A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was behind bars Friday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella
A death investigation was underway in Coachella Thursday morning after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators cordoned off the street at Vista del Norte just south of Tyler Street. Deputies said they were notified of the incident just after 2:00 a.m.m when a driver passed by the location and saw a person down in the street. The post Death investigation underway after man shot in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man dies after vehicle rollover
A 45-year-old Yucca Valley man died after being involved in a single vehicle accident late Friday night, August 20th according to the California Highway Patrol. It was nearly midnight when a 2004 Chevy Silverado was southbound on Avalon Avenue near Sunway Drive, and the CHP reports that for unknown reasons the vehicle swerved across both lanes and onto the shoulder where it traveled into the open desert and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association
A middle school student got extra special attention today from the Indio police department. Adrian and his mother were in a traffic collision on Monday on Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street. "He was shaken up knowing they were in a traffic accident, and his mother went to the hospital," says Ben Guitron, the Indio Police The post An Indio student received a sweet surprise from the Indio Police Officer Association appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon
As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Basin Water District special meeting tomorrow (Aug 31)
The Joshua Basin Water District has called a special meeting of their board of directors for tomorrow (August 31). In addition to public comments, the only item on the meetings agenda is a rate study discussion kickoff for 2022, during which the board is expected to develop multiple water rate scenarios with input from the Citizens Advisory Council.
Man found dead in Indio identified
Authorities today identified a 42-year-old man whose body was found in Indio. Officers responded to an area near Date Avenue and Denslow Street at around 4 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive individual on the ground, according to the Indio Police Department. https://youtu.be/I7Ku97wtb7E Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, The post Man found dead in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
