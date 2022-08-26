Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Centennial salvages final game at Seward Invite with 20-7 win over Platteview
SEWARD — A rough start to the Seward Invite and a heartbreaking loss to Aurora set the Broncos up to meet the Platteview Trojans in the final game of the Seward Invite on Saturday. The host Seward Lady Jays needed just three innings to defeat the Broncos 13-0 and...
York News-Times
Duke softball unblemished at home quad
YORK – As the pitcher’s duel between York’s Lauryn Mattox and Makenzie Macrander of Ralston unfolded early Saturday afternoon, clouds rolled in and rain fell down upon the York Ballpark Complex. The weather eventually forced the cancelation of the final two games at the Dukes’ home quad,...
York News-Times
Peters leads Huskies past Shelby-Rising City
HENDERSON – Trev Peters kicked off his senior season with a flourish, as the quarterback threw for a touchdown and ran for three more to guide Heartland past Shelby-Rising City 44-22 in the season opener. Fresh off a playoff berth last fall, the Huskies led 14-6 after one quarter...
York News-Times
Fillmore Central ‘D’ stops David City cold in 27-0 win
GENEVA - The Fillmore Central Panther defense put up a defensive wall Friday night holding the David City Scouts to just 103 yards of total offense. The Panther offense rolled up 367 yards and raced to the 27-0 win over the Scouts on opening night for both teams in prep football.
York News-Times
Hampton Hawks hold on for 58-56 win at Lewiston
LEWISTON — The Hampton Hawks built a 44-20 halftime lead and then held on for the 58-56 win over the Lewiston Tigers in D-6 prep football Friday night. Hampton’s 24-point halftime cushion was whittled to 52-36 through three quarters. Despite being outscored 20-6 over the final 12 minutes the Hawks were able to secure a fun bus ride home as they held on for the two-point win.
York News-Times
Hawks top Neligh-Oakdale at Axtell Invite
AXTELL - Hampton head coach Kayla Gaughen saw her team bounce back from a first round loss at the Axtell Invite on Saturday to give the first-year head coach the initial win of her career. Hampton won the first set with a 25-18 win, N-O bounced back for the 25-19...
York News-Times
NU offense shows promise but falters late with disastrous end to game
All of the pieces were there for Nebraska's offense early in the game against Northwestern. Quick, accurate passes from Casey Thompson? Check. Tough yards on the ground when they needed it? Check. But, the challenge in all of those arenas is doing it consistently for all four quarters, something that...
York News-Times
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's loss to Northwestern
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium. It was over when: Casey Thompson's pass deflected off Wyatt Liewer's hands for a game-sealing interception. An obvious one, perhaps, but Nebraska still had the time left to drive down the field for a field goal that could send the game into overtime. A successful catch from Liewer would have set Nebraska up with a first down at its own 26-yard line with 1:30 left to play. Instead, Northwestern's Xander Mueller collected the tip ball to end the game.
York News-Times
Frost, Huskers seeking 'something to believe in' after falling 31-28 to Northwestern
The trip to the Emerald Isle was excitement-filled. Not just because Nebraska would get the chance to play a game overseas, but also because of the new-look roster and coaching staff that flashed a glimmer of hope that this season would be different. But, like many games before, Saturday's season...
York News-Times
Blackshirts, special teams, turnovers: How 3 storylines played out in Nebraska-Northwestern
Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's outcome between Nebraska and Northwestern at Aviva Stadium:. Entering Saturday: The Nebraska defense entered the fall as the perceived strength of the team after an impressive 2021 campaign when the unit took a considerable step under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
York News-Times
The grades: Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28
DUBLIN — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from the Huskers’ game against Northwestern in Ireland. The run game in the first half was virtually nonexistent. It, in addition to some defensive areas, was one of my biggest worries for Nebraska heading into the second half. Adjustments were made and the run game came to life somewhat midway through the third quarter, courtesy Anthony Grant. The lion’s share of Grant’s yardage came off his 46-yard rushing score from the third quarter. Grant finished with 101 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. There were a few other running backs used Saturday, like Ajay Allen and Jaquez Yant, but Grant was far and away the lead back.
York News-Times
Nebraska's fresh faces experience setback indicative of recent Husker history
The new guys were all over the place. If the result felt the same for Nebraska — yet another one-score setback in a 31-28 loss to Northwestern — it came with a parade of fresh faces on the field following a busy offseason of adding 16 players from the transfer portal among 30-plus newcomers overall.
York News-Times
Amie Just: Nebraska can't afford Irish hangover after inexplicable loss to Northwestern
DUBLIN — Try as Nebraska fans might, the answer to the Huskers’ continued woes isn’t at the bottom of a plastic pint. No, all the free alcohol due to connectivity issues at Aviva Stadium wasn’t enough to drown the sorrows stemming from Saturday’s inexplicable 3-point loss to Northwestern when Nebraska was the double-digit favorite.
York News-Times
Watch now: Casey Thompson, Travis Vokolek and Garrett Nelson
Nebraska players Casey Thompson, Travis Vokolek and Garrett Nelson speak after losing to Northwestern, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
York News-Times
Watch now: Scott Frost speaks after 31-28 loss to Northwestern
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference after losing to Northwestern, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
York News-Times
'An incredible man' — Employees rallying around Lincoln man crushed by bus
DeeDee Loomis logged onto Facebook on Wednesday, and posted a simple but desperate plea. Her husband, 50-year-old Tyler Loomis, had been in the hospital — on a ventilator, unconscious and in intensive care — since late Saturday, after getting crushed by a 35-passenger bus. And she had been...
York News-Times
Annual soggy doggy day a success
YORK — It was a paw perfect Sunday at the York Aquatic Center when dog owners and their four legged friends took an afternoon dip in the pool. It was YAC’s 17th year of hosting the soggy doggy take over. For only five bucks a dog, they had free range of the pool from 5 to 7 p.m. before it was drained for the summer.
York News-Times
Man arrested in Las Vegas 2 years after escaping Nebraska corrections center
A man who escaped from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln more than two years ago was arrested in Las Vegas Friday. Ronald Taylor and another inmate left the corrections facility on May 21, 2020, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The other inmate Taylor left...
York News-Times
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in York, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
