(Wanda) Eileen McDermott passed suddenly on August 11, 2022. Wanda Eileen Williamson McDermott was the first born child of Woodrow and Gertrude Williamson. Born in Denver Colorado in 1935 she was the first of four children. Eileen was the first and only high school graduate in her family. At age 23, she eloped, married and started her own family in Phoenix. After a brief stay in Phoenix the family left for sunny California where the last two of her seven children were born. The family moved to Washington State 1969 for fresh air and more opportunities. Eileen was married for 25 years to James A. McDermott. She was a devoted wife, mother and “church lady” at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Kent. She loved her God and served her church. Later in life, Eileen worked for Pay n’ Save until it closed in 1984. Eileen was a quiet women who loved to read. She made fast and forever friends. Eileen lived in Kent for 51 years.

KENT, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO