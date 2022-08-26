ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Valley, WA

kentreporter.com

Day 4 of Kent teachers’ strike: No school on Tuesday, Aug. 30

There will be no school on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the Kent School District as a contract dispute between teachers and district negotiators continues. “Kent School District has been in meetings with Kent Education Association (teachers’ union) or the mediator every day for the past seven days,” according to a district statement Monday evening, Aug. 29. “We are committed to daily negotiations until an agreement is reached.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent School Board halts plan to order striking teachers to work

A split 2-2 vote by the Kent School Board on Monday night, Aug. 29 halted a recommendation by district staff to seek a judge’s ruling to order striking teachers back to work. Board President Leslie Hamada and Joe Bento voted against the resolution submitted by Superintendent Israel Vela and...
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent School Board to consider lawsuit to end teachers’ strike

The Kent School Board will consider a resolution at 6:30 Monday night to approve a district staff recommendation to file a lawsuit against the teachers’ union to seek a ruling by a judge to order striking teachers back to work. The recommendation by Superintendent Israel Vela and his administration...
KENT, WA
seattleschild.com

Immersion learning in all Washington K-8 public schools by 2040?

Approximately 750,000 students will attend Washington State elementary schools this year according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Currently, only 35,000 in 110 public elementary schools across the state have access to a dual language learning environments, also known as “immersion” programs. That would change under a...
WASHINGTON STATE
kentreporter.com

Isabel Lorene Mays VanValey | Obituary

Isabel, “Izzy” Mays VanValey former Kent resident passed in her home in Port Orchard on Rich Passage with family on July 24, 2022. Born May 30, 1923 in Auburn, WA. Daughter of Edwin & Blossom (Bradford) Monk. Pateros High School grad ‘41; CWU grad, BA Ed ‘45; editor of Central’s Yearbook ‘43; married James Mays Dec 21, ‘44 Seattle; taught schools in Seattle, Auburn, & Kent; PTA awarded her The Golden Acorn award ‘52;
PORT ORCHARD, WA
bellevuereporter.com

BASIS Independent School opens in Bellevue for 2022-23 school year

The first BASIS Independent School, a private school, opened its doors for the 2022-23 school year on August 24. BASIS Independent Schools are a national network of private schools that focus on educating students to the highest international standards. BASIS Bellevue, located at 15749 Northeast 4th Street, kicked off the...
BELLEVUE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Runner will now serve Spanaway, Parkland and Midland

Pierce Transit press release. On August 29, Pierce Transit launches Spanaway Runner, bringing on-demand transportation service to Spanaway, Parkland and Midland. Spanaway Runner provides a link to fixed route transit and a quick and car-free way to access work, appointments and resources. This service will be especially valuable to seniors and those with special needs who cannot easily access fixed route transit.
PARKLAND, WA
kentreporter.com

(Wanda) Eileen McDermott | Obituary

(Wanda) Eileen McDermott passed suddenly on August 11, 2022. Wanda Eileen Williamson McDermott was the first born child of Woodrow and Gertrude Williamson. Born in Denver Colorado in 1935 she was the first of four children. Eileen was the first and only high school graduate in her family. At age 23, she eloped, married and started her own family in Phoenix. After a brief stay in Phoenix the family left for sunny California where the last two of her seven children were born. The family moved to Washington State 1969 for fresh air and more opportunities. Eileen was married for 25 years to James A. McDermott. She was a devoted wife, mother and “church lady” at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Kent. She loved her God and served her church. Later in life, Eileen worked for Pay n’ Save until it closed in 1984. Eileen was a quiet women who loved to read. She made fast and forever friends. Eileen lived in Kent for 51 years.
KENT, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Carnation Main Street Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The City of Carnation invites the public to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the nearing completion of the Tolt Avenue project. The reconstruction of Carnation’s main street on State Highway 203 aims to restore the Central Business District and revitalize the downtown area. The event will take place...
CARNATION, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
KUOW

A blue suit becomes history

The story behind the viral and historic blue suit that inspired this podcast. Congressman Andy Kim was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021 picking up trash in the Capitol rotunda, in the aftermath of that day’s chaos. The indelible image of a congressperson in a blue suit, kneeling on the ground and tidying the detritus of an insurrection went viral.
SEATTLE, WA
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA

