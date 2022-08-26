Read full article on original website
Long time teacher, “Far Side” inspiration, honored by students
At the door of a high school cafeteria, a silver-haired former teacher with a slight smirk and bright blue eyes shared hugs and handshakes with former students. Four generations of them. “Tell me- tell me about Tammy,” David Webb said on a recent night in University Place. He was eager...
Day 4 of Kent teachers’ strike: No school on Tuesday, Aug. 30
There will be no school on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the Kent School District as a contract dispute between teachers and district negotiators continues. “Kent School District has been in meetings with Kent Education Association (teachers’ union) or the mediator every day for the past seven days,” according to a district statement Monday evening, Aug. 29. “We are committed to daily negotiations until an agreement is reached.
Kent School Board halts plan to order striking teachers to work
A split 2-2 vote by the Kent School Board on Monday night, Aug. 29 halted a recommendation by district staff to seek a judge’s ruling to order striking teachers back to work. Board President Leslie Hamada and Joe Bento voted against the resolution submitted by Superintendent Israel Vela and...
Kent School Board to consider lawsuit to end teachers’ strike
The Kent School Board will consider a resolution at 6:30 Monday night to approve a district staff recommendation to file a lawsuit against the teachers’ union to seek a ruling by a judge to order striking teachers back to work. The recommendation by Superintendent Israel Vela and his administration...
Western Washington Teachers Strike for 'Fair Contract'; 4 out of 10 Make Over $100,000 a Year
The Kent School district in King County is making national headlines over a teachers strike with teachers' pay being one of the sticking points. They feel "underappreciated and underpaid," reported CNN. However, government data reveals that four out of 10 teachers in the district make over $100,000 annually. The Kent...
