Mooresville, IN

WTHR

Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
WTHR

Silver Alert issued for Greensburg woman missing for a month

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensburg for a month. The Greensburg Police Department says 36-year-old Jennifer Leeper was last seen Monday, July 25 around 1:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
WTHR

Coroner investigating man's death after body found in Whiteland field

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found in a field in Whiteland Tuesday morning. Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt said the body of an unidentified man was found in a field near the Wishing Well Motel, located at 511 S. U.S. 31, around 8:30 a.m.
WTHR

Franklin man arrested for allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Franklin man is in custody for allegedly driving an 11-year-old girl he met online to Indiana from her home in Illinois. On Saturday, Aug. 27, police in Vermilion County, Illinois, responded to a home in Georgetown, Ill. on a report of a missing girl. During their investigation, detectives learned the girl had been communicating online with 19-year-old Dylan Clark of Franklin.
WTHR

IMPD: 4 injured, 3 critically, in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were injured, three critically, in shootings in Indianapolis from Sunday night into Monday morning. One person was also killed in a stabbing on the city's near south side. East side shooting. Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2300 block...
WTHR

Indianapolis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the south side of the city Saturday night. Indiana State Police said 40-year-old John Byers died in a crash on I-465 near East Street at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators determined Byers drove off the road and struck...
WTHR

IMPD: Man killed in stabbing on city's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Police located a male victim who appeared to be stabbed.
WTHR

Wounded IMPD officer, wife express gratitude amidst long recovery from shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues his recovery at home, but still has a long road ahead. Ofc. Tommy Mangan was seriously wounded during a traffic stop in Fountain Square in February. The bullet shattered his voice box and he has nerve damage that makes him sensitive to light. Therapy for the 26-year-old officer is ongoing.
WTHR

'Shocked and disappointed' | Vandals target Tippecanoe County school buses, playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Deputies are investigating after vandals drove, crashed and damaged eight school buses and vandalized a playground in Tippecanoe County. Lieutenant Matthew Couch, with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, called the damage to the playground area near Wea Ridge middle and elementary schools "extensive" and the damage to the school buses "significant."
WTHR

Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
WTHR

Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
