Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
Man arrested in shooting of Indianapolis woman who died after crash on way to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested 27-year-old Herschel Anderson for his alleged involvement in the death of 27-year-old Deja Morse at a bar on the city's northwest side in April 2022. On April 2, officers were originally called to a report of a person shot shortly after 2 a.m....
Silver Alert issued for Greensburg woman missing for a month
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensburg for a month. The Greensburg Police Department says 36-year-old Jennifer Leeper was last seen Monday, July 25 around 1:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Coroner investigating man's death after body found in Whiteland field
WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found in a field in Whiteland Tuesday morning. Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt said the body of an unidentified man was found in a field near the Wishing Well Motel, located at 511 S. U.S. 31, around 8:30 a.m.
Franklin man arrested for allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A Franklin man is in custody for allegedly driving an 11-year-old girl he met online to Indiana from her home in Illinois. On Saturday, Aug. 27, police in Vermilion County, Illinois, responded to a home in Georgetown, Ill. on a report of a missing girl. During their investigation, detectives learned the girl had been communicating online with 19-year-old Dylan Clark of Franklin.
Indianapolis man sentenced after firing shots at IMPD officers in 12-hour standoff at south side home
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced 39-year-old Wesley Cartwright, of Indianapolis, to 10 years in prison after illegally possessing a firearm and shooting at IMPD SWAT officers during a 12-hour standoff in January 2022. According to court documents, Marion County Sheriff's Department deputies tried to serve an eviction notice...
IMPD: 4 injured, 3 critically, in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were injured, three critically, in shootings in Indianapolis from Sunday night into Monday morning. One person was also killed in a stabbing on the city's near south side. East side shooting. Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2300 block...
Indianapolis man killed in motorcycle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the south side of the city Saturday night. Indiana State Police said 40-year-old John Byers died in a crash on I-465 near East Street at around 7:15 p.m. Investigators determined Byers drove off the road and struck...
IMPD: Man killed in stabbing on city's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a stabbing on Indianapolis' near south side early Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of Brill Road, northwest of the intersection of East Troy and Madison avenues, around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Police located a male victim who appeared to be stabbed.
Westfield man arrested for attempted murder following apparent road rage incident
WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Westfield man was arrested for attempted murder and other preliminary charges after an apparent road rage incident on Monday, the Westfield Police Department said. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Westfield officers responded to the area of East 196th Street and Grassy Branch Road...
People living near Ritter Avenue and East 21st Street concerned about recent violence
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting early Monday morning at East 23rd Street and Ritter Avenue left a teenager in critical condition. IMPD said Monday afternoon that the 19-year-old died from his injuries. People living in the area have been concerned about recent violence. Last Thursday, another shooting around 21st Street...
WTHR
1 dead, 3 injured after violent Indianapolis weekend
Police responded to four separate shootings and a stabbing. One of those shootings, and the stabbing, where fatal.
Wounded IMPD officer, wife express gratitude amidst long recovery from shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues his recovery at home, but still has a long road ahead. Ofc. Tommy Mangan was seriously wounded during a traffic stop in Fountain Square in February. The bullet shattered his voice box and he has nerve damage that makes him sensitive to light. Therapy for the 26-year-old officer is ongoing.
'Shocked and disappointed' | Vandals target Tippecanoe County school buses, playground
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Deputies are investigating after vandals drove, crashed and damaged eight school buses and vandalized a playground in Tippecanoe County. Lieutenant Matthew Couch, with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, called the damage to the playground area near Wea Ridge middle and elementary schools "extensive" and the damage to the school buses "significant."
Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
Police: McCordsville woman dead after car-bicycle collision
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a car-bicycle collision that killed a McCordsville woman Wednesday evening. Police said 19-year-old Haylee Scott died after the 9 p.m. crash on County Road 800 North near Mount Comfort Road. A McCordsville Police Department spokesperson said Scott was riding a bicycle, going east...
Indianapolis man arrested in 2021 murder of woman shot multiple times, set on fire in west side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for murder this week, more than a year after a woman was shot multiple times and set on fire in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis. Police were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Medford Avenue, near West...
IMPD investigates near north side shooting that left 1 wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a near-north side shooting left one person injured late Wednesday. Around 11 p.m., officers answered a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, which is just west of 25th Street & Keystone Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
Marion County prosecutor blames Indy gun violence on permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates for Marion County prosecutor spoke out against a weekend of gun violence in Indianapolis. Incumbent Ryan Mears, a Democrat, blamed some of the violence on Indiana’s new permitless carry law, while his Republican challenger blamed the current prosecutor’s policies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
Victim of gun violence in Indianapolis speaks out about his injuries, hoping to bring awareness
INDIANAPOLIS — Gun violence isn't just affecting one area of Indianapolis, it has reached all corners of the city, impacting people of all ages. Muhammad Elamin, 60, is still healing after being shot this past April. He hopes sharing his experience helps stop the senseless violence. “I pray and...
