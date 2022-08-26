Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
'No More Sagging' campaign offers free belts to high school students with sagging pants
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - A program promoting self-respect and the importance of making a good impression by simply wearing a belt is taking off at a South Carolina high school. The "No More Sagging" campaign encourages teens to dress appropriately by pulling up their pants using a free belt that’s...
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
live5news.com
Fitness studio offering gym class for homeschoolers
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting Tuesday, homeschooled kids in the Lowcountry will have a new option for getting their P.E. credit. A Mount Pleasant fitness studio specializing in inclusive gym classes for homeschooled, challenged or neurodivergent children is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday afternoon. The Beach Cowboy Fitness Studio...
live5news.com
Berkeley County Library’s law talk series focuses on starting a business
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Library System is inviting the community to attend their free law talk series today at the Goose Creek Library. The South Carolina Bar and Biering Law Firm are working together to provide free legal education. Starting a business is the theme of...
live5news.com
1 injured in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
counton2.com
Lowcountry child credited with saving mom’s life after stroke
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 11 year old from Ladson is being praised for making what doctors said was a life-saving phone call after her mother suffered a stroke. Destiny Ned found her mother Monekia Ford (32) unresponsive in their home nearly two weeks ago. Ford had suffered a stroke caused by bleeding in her brain.
CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley
UPDATE: Mr. Johnson has been located safe, according to CPD. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday. Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and […]
charlestondaily.net
Some Awesome Sunday Events in the Lowcountry (August 28, 2022)
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
cosmosmariners.com
3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry
Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
live5news.com
Future Tri-County DNA crime lab center expected to tackle criminal case backlog
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Offices will partner in a new high-tech facility they expect will help them solve crimes faster. The new Tri-County Biological Science Center will process DNA in criminal cases when it comes online in about five years. As of...
citadel.edu
First Black superintendent in Berkeley County strives to bring district into the future
Note: Deon Jackson is a member of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 1999; he also earned degrees through The Citadel Graduate College in 2005 and 2013. (Photo courtesy: Grace Beahm Alford, The Post and Courier) The Post and Courier, by Andrew Miller. More than a decade later,...
msn.com
I-526 project forces 100 homeowners to relocate: ‘I was born in that house’
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation hosted an event Saturday to review the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor WEST project. Officials from SCDOT answered questions and concerns from community members that the project may be affecting. The segment of I-526 between I-26 and Virginia Avenue is the...
charlestondaily.net
Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00
Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
iheart.com
This Just In ...
Berkeley County Republican Party - Victoria Cowart, Chair Text # 803.988.7184. Berkeley County Republican Party Endorses Full Slate in Berkeley County School Board Races. Local county party engages in critical, local school board races Berkeley County, SC: Today the Berkeley County Republican Party officially announces the endorsement of a slate of candidates for the eight races to fill the Berkeley County School Board this November. With the passage into law of S910, the Berkeley County School Board races have been simplified—with the overlaying of the County Council Districts. This overlay brings clarity for the voters and an opportunity to take another look at those currently holding seats and those running to serve on the Board.
connect-bridgeport.com
Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting
According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
Happening Today: Hearings begin in deadly July 2020 shooting of CofC provost’s husband
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The beginning of the first three hearings regarding the accused individuals in the fatal shooting of Thomas DiLorenzo is happening Monday. On July 17, 2020, DiLorenzo and his wife Suzanne Austin, the then-new College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, walked around the intersection of King and […]
BCSO’s Major Brabham to serve as police chief in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner on Monday announced who will lead its police department. David Brabham, who currently served as a Major with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, will join the Moncks Corner Police Department with more than 27 years of law enforcement experience. The search for a new police […]
WLTX.com
Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
Charleston County Parks Holiday Festival of Lights sneak peek
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry runners can get a sneak peek at Charleston County Park’s Holiday Festival of Lights on November 9 and 10. Tickets are on sale for Charleston County Parks’ Holiday Festival of Lights Run and Walk. The event offers a 2-mile-long loop through the Holiday Festival of Lights display at James […]
iheart.com
City of Charleston hosts Labor Day concert at The Joe
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The City of Charleston is hosting a free concert and fireworks show for Labor Day. The Labor Day celebration will take place at Joe Riley Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 and feature the Charleston Symphony. The symphony will perform a program featuring music...
