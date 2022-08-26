ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Fitness studio offering gym class for homeschoolers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting Tuesday, homeschooled kids in the Lowcountry will have a new option for getting their P.E. credit. A Mount Pleasant fitness studio specializing in inclusive gym classes for homeschooled, challenged or neurodivergent children is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday afternoon. The Beach Cowboy Fitness Studio...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
GEORGETOWN, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry child credited with saving mom’s life after stroke

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 11 year old from Ladson is being praised for making what doctors said was a life-saving phone call after her mother suffered a stroke. Destiny Ned found her mother Monekia Ford (32) unresponsive in their home nearly two weeks ago. Ford had suffered a stroke caused by bleeding in her brain.
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD searching for missing man in West Ashley

UPDATE: Mr. Johnson has been located safe, according to CPD. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.  Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Some Awesome Sunday Events in the Lowcountry (August 28, 2022)

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
cosmosmariners.com

3 Spooky Church Ruins in the South Carolina Lowcountry

Let’s explore 3 of my favorite spooky church ruins in South Carolina!. All of these ruins are open to the public and free, making this a low cost day trip from Charleston. I can't promise that these sights will include the fog and creepy characters from the best scary movies, but you might get lucky!
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Saturday, September 3 at the Terrace Theater – All Movie All Day $3.00

Next Saturday, September 3, for National Cinema Day, all movies, all day only $3.00 at the Terrace Theater. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Just In ...

Berkeley County Republican Party - Victoria Cowart, Chair Text # 803.988.7184. Berkeley County Republican Party Endorses Full Slate in Berkeley County School Board Races. Local county party engages in critical, local school board races Berkeley County, SC: Today the Berkeley County Republican Party officially announces the endorsement of a slate of candidates for the eight races to fill the Berkeley County School Board this November. With the passage into law of S910, the Berkeley County School Board races have been simplified—with the overlaying of the County Council Districts. This overlay brings clarity for the voters and an opportunity to take another look at those currently holding seats and those running to serve on the Board.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
connect-bridgeport.com

Suspect, K-9 Officer Both Killed in Kanawha Shooting

According to MetroNews, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty late Saturday night in Charleston was honored Sunday afternoon in a. processional that began at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston and ended in Nitro. Charleston PD Officer K-9 Axel died late Saturday night after being...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Hearings begin in deadly July 2020 shooting of CofC provost’s husband

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The beginning of the first three hearings regarding the accused individuals in the fatal shooting of Thomas DiLorenzo is happening Monday. On July 17, 2020, DiLorenzo and his wife Suzanne Austin, the then-new College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, walked around the intersection of King and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Child seriously wounded in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police are asking for the public to remain vigilant after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday. The department said that police began receiving multiple calls regarding a shooting just before 7 p.m. which led them to Jackson Street near Hanover Street in the downtown neighborhood of Eastside.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

City of Charleston hosts Labor Day concert at The Joe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - The City of Charleston is hosting a free concert and fireworks show for Labor Day. The Labor Day celebration will take place at Joe Riley Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 and feature the Charleston Symphony. The symphony will perform a program featuring music...
CHARLESTON, SC

