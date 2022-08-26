ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

‘The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime

By Marci Clark, Tara Gray
KWQC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Michael O
3d ago

over NINETY PERCENT of firearm related crime is committed by PROHIBITED PERSONS I.E. people who CAN NOT LEGALLY OWN OR BUY FIREARMS... so if they cant get them legally how do they get them? by ILLEGALLY obtaining ILLEGAL firearms in an ALREADY ILLEGAL MANNER... its almost like laws that make it HARDER FOR LAW ABIDING citizens to DEFEND themselves only PROTECTS and EMBOLDENS the CRIMINALS

Reply
2
TSmith
3d ago

There is No Such thing as Gun Violence. Only Violent Criminals using Guns Illegally. Until the Narrative fits the Actions nothing will ever Change. Blaming an inanimate object for the EVIL perpetrated by Criminals is just another example of Liberal Progressive Democrats. Deflecting from the real problem of Criminals committing crimes. Personal Responsibility. Which has No place in Liberal Progressive Democrat Ideology and Agendas. Along with Criminal Justice Reform with it's No Bail Release of Criminals, Prosceuters refusing to Prosceute Criminals for the Crimes they Commit or reducing the charges to guarantee little or No Jail time. All resulting in the increase in Criminal Recidivism and Criminals having the impression that they won't have to face significant consequences for their crimes.

Reply
2
Related
WQAD

2 men, teenage girl arrested in Moline High School burglary, vandalism investigation

MOLINE, Ill. — Two men and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing Moline High School overnight. The Moline Police Department said 22-year-old Joseph W. Anderson and 21-year-old Steven T. Anderson of Moline have been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property after authorities discovered the vandalism early Monday morning.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Woman took cell phone, threatened person with scissors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was arrested Sunday after police say she took a person’s cell phone, then threatened them with scissors. Debra Kay Miller, 55, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison. According to an arrest affidavit:. Davenport police...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
KWQC

Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aledo police chief and city administrator Christopher Sullivan was arrested and indicted Monday after being accused of battery while conducting an arrest, according to Illinois State Police. Sullivan, 62, is charged and indicted with Battery, Class A Misdemeanor, and 2 counts of Offical Misconduct, Class 3...
ALEDO, IL
KWQC

Police: Man arrested in connection with a 2019 stabbing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Friday in connection to a 2019 case, where police say he stabbed a woman. Juan Jose Jinez, 22, is charged with willful injury - causing bodily injury, a Class D felony; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and participating in a riot, an aggravated misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after police said the high school was vandalized Monday morning. The Moline police and fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a fire alarm at the Moline High School, according to a media release. Officers found the building had been burglarized and...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Crime#Shooting
wvik.org

Geneseo Shooter & Hostage Taker Appeals Convictions

Lawyers for 49 year old Gerald Edwards argue he did not receive effective counsel during his original trial in Henry County in 2011. Edwards was sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion, and unlawful restraint. In December of 2009, he broke into his former girlfriend's apartment in downtown Geneseo, allowed her children to leave, then held police at bay for nine hours.
GENESEO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District

According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways. A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrmj.com

State Police Investigation Results In Arrest Of Aledo Police Chief/City Administrator

Aledo Police Chief and City Administrator Chris Sullivan has been arrested. According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department late Monday afternoon, deputies “executed an arrest warrant on him” and he “turned himself into authorities”. According to the release, Sullivan has been charged with two Class 3 felony counts of official misconduct and one Class A misdemeanor count of battery. He posted ten-percent $10,000 and has been released.
ALEDO, IL
KCJJ

Columbus Junction man accused of stealing phone and getting cash from an app

A Columbus Junction man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged theft of a cellphone from a downtown Iowa City bar. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on February 26th. 22-year-old Jose Cerezo allegedly stole an IPhone 12 Pro worth about $1000 from the Fieldhouse Bar on South Dubuque Street. He then reportedly used the phone to send himself $500 from the victim’s CashApp account.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
KCJJ

Brawl at new Shelter House facility leads to one arrest

A brawl at a new Shelter House facility has led to one arrest. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to the new 501 Project on Southgate Avenue just after 7:45 last Monday night for what they described as a “large”, “physical” fight involving approximately eight people. One of the alleged participants…37-year-old transient Darius Stewart…allegedly showed signs of intoxication. Shelter House staff indicated Stewart was the main aggressor, and he was charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct. He pleaded guilty to both charges on Tuesday and was given credit for time served for one day in jail.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21. Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial...
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Man Poses As Police Officer In Viola

An investigation is underway after a man posed as a police officer in Viola, Illinois last week. The suspect was driving a black or dark-colored smaller SUV motioned for a female driver to pull over. His vehicle didn’t have visible police markings or police lights. The woman did so believing the man was a police officer. He also identified himself as an officer as he approached her vehicle.
VIOLA, IL
KWQC

Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged road rage incident involving firearm near Hawkeye Wildlife Area gun range

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City elementary school locked down during police chase through nearby cornfield

An Iowa City elementary school was briefly locked down during a nearby police chase through a cornfield on Friday. Officers began pursuing a stolen 2006 Toyota Tacoma being driven by 36-year-old Deonte House just after 2:45 Friday afternoon near Scott Boulevard and Highway 6. The chase led to the roundabout at Sycamore Street and McCollister Boulevard, where House drove into a cornfield. Witnesses tell KCJJ House drove around the cornfield seemingly randomly before ditching the car and attempting to flee on foot. Damage to the corn in the field is estimated at over $10,000.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy