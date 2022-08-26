‘The gun violence wasn’t slowing down’: Davenport looks at community-based strategy to tackle gun crime

A brawl at a new Shelter House facility has led to one arrest. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to the new 501 Project on Southgate Avenue just after 7:45 last Monday night for what they described as a “large”, “physical” fight involving approximately eight people. One of the alleged participants…37-year-old transient Darius Stewart…allegedly showed signs of intoxication. Shelter House staff indicated Stewart was the main aggressor, and he was charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct. He pleaded guilty to both charges on Tuesday and was given credit for time served for one day in jail.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO