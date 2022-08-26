ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Falls, IA

Comments / 1

Related
KAAL-TV

Mason City Police need help identifying package theft

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a package theft that occurred on Friday, August 26 around 7:20 PM. No additional details were given. MCPD is asking if anyone knows the person’s identity to please call them at...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Franklin County man sentenced for stealing vehicle in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing and then destroying a car means jail time for a Hampton man. Joseph Alan Howell, 27, was been sentenced to 74 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation. That’s the result of consecutive sentences for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree theft.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

Arraignment hearing set for Osage man charged with murdering missing Cerro Gordo County woman

OSAGE — The arraignment hearing has been set for an Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of last year and later murdering her. A teenager found a human skull placed on a stick in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park this past April.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Rockford, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Rock Falls, IA
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi

(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
FOREST CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash

Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
ALGONA, IA
KIMT

2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
KIMT

California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One dead, one injured in Hardin County crash

HUBBARD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and a second person was injured in a crash in Hardin County on Sunday night. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. south of Hubbard. Officials said a station wagon was heading eastbound on...
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

One killed in IA semi and station wagon crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of one person Sunday night in Hardin County. It happened around 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road D65, south of Hubbard, according to a crash report from the ISP. A Volvo station wagon was traveling eastbound on D65 when it failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a semi-truck traveling southbound on Highway 65.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Amberwood Care Center
KAAL-TV

Stewartville man pleads guilty to domestic assault with car

(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of driving while intoxicated and getting into a crash as part of a domestic assault incident took a plea deal Thursday. James Wilder, 48, of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated and one felony count of domestic assault.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KGLO News

Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges

CHARLES CITY — Two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July have pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint charges 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.
CHARLES CITY, IA
WHO 13

One person died in Kossuth County crash

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K92.3

Iowa Man Spends The Night Trapped In A Grain Bin

A northern Iowa farmer spent the night in a less than ideal place before rescue crews came in to rescue him. A farmer in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area was working on his farm Thursday afternoon when he was trapped in one of the grain bins on his farm. It wasn’t until the next morning that officials were called.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy