KIMT
Mason City man arrested for 4th time in 4 days, this time for starting a fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested four times in four days, the latest for allegedly starting a dumpster on fire. Bradley Willier, 43, was arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday for public intoxication after showing up at the Mason City Police Department intoxicated and pouring beer out in the lobby.
KAAL-TV
Mason City Police need help identifying package theft
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a package theft that occurred on Friday, August 26 around 7:20 PM. No additional details were given. MCPD is asking if anyone knows the person’s identity to please call them at...
KIMT
Franklin County man sentenced for stealing vehicle in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing and then destroying a car means jail time for a Hampton man. Joseph Alan Howell, 27, was been sentenced to 74 days in jail and three to five years of supervised probation. That’s the result of consecutive sentences for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree theft.
superhits1027.com
Arraignment hearing set for Osage man charged with murdering missing Cerro Gordo County woman
OSAGE — The arraignment hearing has been set for an Osage man charged with the murder of a missing rural Cerro Gordo County woman in 2021. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on August 22nd in connection with the death of 29-year-old Angela Bradbury. Bradbury went missing in April 2021, with authorities accusing Gilmore of picking her up near the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6th of last year and later murdering her. A teenager found a human skull placed on a stick in the Greenbelt River Trail Park in rural Mitchell County in July 2021, with additional remains being located in the park this past April.
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
KIMT
Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
kicdam.com
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
KIMT
2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
KIMT
California man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – A California man receives a deferred judgment after getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Davon James Conley, 28 of Riverside, CA, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and given a civil penalty of $1,025. Conley was arrested on November 7,...
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Hardin County crash
HUBBARD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and a second person was injured in a crash in Hardin County on Sunday night. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. south of Hubbard. Officials said a station wagon was heading eastbound on...
ourquadcities.com
One killed in IA semi and station wagon crash
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of one person Sunday night in Hardin County. It happened around 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road D65, south of Hubbard, according to a crash report from the ISP. A Volvo station wagon was traveling eastbound on D65 when it failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a semi-truck traveling southbound on Highway 65.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for plethora of crimes, including arson at LD's Filling Station
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested in relation to arsons on the northeast side of town, including one that closed LD’s Filling Station. Lil’Robert Barnes, 27, is facing arson and burglary charges in connection to fires in March. LD’s Filling Station was damaged...
superhits1027.com
Mason City man arrested in connection with business fires, stolen coin machine
MASON CITY — Charges have been filed against a Mason City man in connection with fires that damaged two local businesses in March and possessing a stolen coin machine from a car wash. The Mason City Police Department says 27-year-old Lil Robert Vincent Barnes has been charged with second-degree...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville man pleads guilty to domestic assault with car
(ABC 6 News) – A man accused of driving while intoxicated and getting into a crash as part of a domestic assault incident took a plea deal Thursday. James Wilder, 48, of Stewartville, pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated and one felony count of domestic assault.
KGLO News
Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges
CHARLES CITY — Two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July have pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint charges 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man sentenced to prison time on felony predatory offender charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin man facing a felony predatory offender charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that first took place on June 15th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time. 56-year old Bryan Douglas Battin was convicted and sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison...
Grand Meadow Man Charged for Catalytic Converter Theft Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Grand Meadow man who is suspected of cutting out and stealing a catalytic converter from a business northeast of Rochester in late May. The criminal complaint, filed in court on Friday, accuses 41-year-old Bryce Suess of stealing...
Iowa Man Spends The Night Trapped In A Grain Bin
A northern Iowa farmer spent the night in a less than ideal place before rescue crews came in to rescue him. A farmer in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area was working on his farm Thursday afternoon when he was trapped in one of the grain bins on his farm. It wasn’t until the next morning that officials were called.
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested for stealing money from 10 dependent adults under her care
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony charge for stealing from disabled people she was employed to take care of. Katelyn Roberts, 24, was arrested Thursday night and accused of dependent adult abuse by financial exploitation from Jan. of 2019 to May of 2022. She...
