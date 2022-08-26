ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 29, 2022. Brandon Lee David Keenan, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000. Heather Frances Powers, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court. Randy Chad Seals, 44, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000. Terri Lynn Conner, 40, Abbeville: Possession of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
kalb.com

Body of fourth drowning victim found

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Ward 1 Fire Department appoints new chief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A familiar face in a different role is what Moss Bluff citizens can expect from their new fire chief. One fire chief’s retirement means another must be appointed. For the citizens of Moss Bluff and all of Ward 1, they can celebrate knowing it’s a full time appointment.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
kjas.com

Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident

The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Drainage project underway near Lake Charles Memorial emergency entrance

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Groundbreaking for one of the most crucial segments of Lake Charles’ drainage improvement project kicked off Monday. Construction is underway at Second Avenue alongside Lake Charles Memorial Hospital’s emergency entrance. Thomas Chapman, director of facilities at LCMH, said they’re working closely with the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29

2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 26, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, there will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on 2nd Avenue, between 18th Street and Oak Park Boulevard. The closures will affect both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

4 men accused of following man home, robbing him after hit-and-run crash in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three Lake Charles men and one Houston man were arrested in connection with a robbery following a hit-and-run this month. The four suspects were involved in the hit-and-run on Ryan Street on Aug. 13, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. When the driver of the other vehicle left the accident, the suspects followed him to his home on Perry Lane.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Two high schoolers charged with terrorizing

Two Southwest Louisiana students have been charged with terrorizing after making separate threats to their respective high schools. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office was notified late Friday night of a possible threat from a Sam Houston High School student. Vincent said detectives were told...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

