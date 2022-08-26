Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 29, 2022. Brandon Lee David Keenan, 39, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000. Heather Frances Powers, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court. Randy Chad Seals, 44, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000. Terri Lynn Conner, 40, Abbeville: Possession of...
KPLC TV
Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for missing Singer woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
Lake Charles woman arrested for stealing a vehicle at Roanoke business
A Lake Charles woman was arrested following a report of a stolen vehicle at a Roanoke business Monday.
kalb.com
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
cenlanow.com
Quartet accused of beating and stealing from victim after crash in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported robbery earlier this month on Perry Ln. The ensuing investigation uncovered that everyone in this alleged incident had been involved in an accident. The crash was deemed a hit-and-run by the sheriff’s office....
Lafayette man booked for unauthorized entry of a residence
A 33-year-old resident of Lafayette was booked into jail for unauthorized entry of a residence on Friday, August 26.
KPLC TV
Ward 1 Fire Department appoints new chief
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A familiar face in a different role is what Moss Bluff citizens can expect from their new fire chief. One fire chief’s retirement means another must be appointed. For the citizens of Moss Bluff and all of Ward 1, they can celebrate knowing it’s a full time appointment.
KPLC TV
Three of four people missing from the Sabine River found and identified
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced three of the four missing from the Sabine River have been located. The four went missing from the water Friday evening. The three adults have been found in the waters of the Sabine River and are identified as Troy...
kjas.com
Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient involved in an accident
The Texas Department of Public Safety says fortunately there were no injuries when an Allegiance EMS ambulance carrying a patient from the Jasper area to a Beaumont hospital was involved in an accident very early Sunday morning in Hardin County. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, at about 5:30 the...
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office: Sulphur High student arrested for threats on social media
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say a 17-year-old from Sulphur High School made threats on social media that he would shoot other students who attend the school. Detectives learned the teen threatened to carry out the shooting on a specific day of the week,...
KPLC TV
Drainage project underway near Lake Charles Memorial emergency entrance
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Groundbreaking for one of the most crucial segments of Lake Charles’ drainage improvement project kicked off Monday. Construction is underway at Second Avenue alongside Lake Charles Memorial Hospital’s emergency entrance. Thomas Chapman, director of facilities at LCMH, said they’re working closely with the...
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt
Three Louisiana Men and One Child Found Dead in Sabine River After a Rescue Attempt. On August 29, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they located the fourth victim, a young boy, from the waters of the Sabine River. The victim was found between 8:30 and 8:40...
kjas.com
Orange County man now charged in Newton County cases
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby announced Monday that multiple charges have now been filed against an Orange County man following a rash of auto burglaries and an auto theft occurred in the south end of the county early Friday morning. Burby said it all began shortly after 4:00 a.m. while...
2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29
2nd Avenue Lane Closures in Lake Charles Beginning August 29. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 26, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, there will be north and southbound alternating lane closures on 2nd Avenue, between 18th Street and Oak Park Boulevard. The closures will affect both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
KPLC TV
4 men accused of following man home, robbing him after hit-and-run crash in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three Lake Charles men and one Houston man were arrested in connection with a robbery following a hit-and-run this month. The four suspects were involved in the hit-and-run on Ryan Street on Aug. 13, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. When the driver of the other vehicle left the accident, the suspects followed him to his home on Perry Lane.
KPLC TV
Pat’s of Henderson celebrate their grand re-opening
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sign of recovery in Lake Charles. On the anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall, Pat’s of Henderson celebrated its grand re-opening with the community Saturday afternoon. Hurricane Laura was just one of the many challenges the restaurant had to overcome to get to...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Two high schoolers charged with terrorizing
Two Southwest Louisiana students have been charged with terrorizing after making separate threats to their respective high schools. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said their office was notified late Friday night of a possible threat from a Sam Houston High School student. Vincent said detectives were told...
