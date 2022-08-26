Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Related
Details emerge in fatal shooting of teen girl
Drums, Pa. — After fatally shooting his girlfriend in her bedroom early Saturday morning, 17-year-old Alan Meyers fled the scene, changed his clothes, and cut his hair, police say. Meyers reportedly also disposed of the gun and removed the license plate on his vehicle before parking it in a garage on Long Run Road, where police say he was known to stay. It was all part of a plan to...
Man Tries To Grab Cop's Gun During Arrest In Allentown, Police Say
Two alleged gunmen are behind bars after one allegedly tried to grab a police officer's gun during an arrest in Allentown. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a business on the 1700 block of Union Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. on Sun. Aug. 28, Allentown police said. There,...
Times News
Luzerne teen charged in shooting
A 17-year-old Luzerne County teen has been charged with homicide and related offenses, for the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl. State police at Hazleton identified the suspect as Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township. He has been charged as an adult with criminal homicide, possession of firearms by a minor, and tampering with evidence. He was arraigned before a district judge and remanded to the county prison in Wilkes-Barre. Because of the homicide charge, no bail was set.
Times News
Palmerton Police log
Palmerton Police Department responded to 115 calls in July. The following were charged:. • Emmanuelle Dasilva, 31, of Bethlehem, criminal mischief, for an incident on May 16 in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue. • Roshane Walker, 26, Newark, New Jersey, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton have released the results of a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend. According to a release from PSP, roving and stationary checkpoints held from Saturday through Sunday in Southern Luzerne County yielded the following results: TOTAL DRIVERS STOPPED: 140 DUI ARRESTS: 3 TRAFFIC CITATIONS: 6 WRITTEN WARNINGS: […]
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following theft incidents. • A catalytic converter, valued at $300, was stolen on Aug. 10 from Don’s Golf Cart Repair/Towing in Towamensing Township, Carbon County, according to police. Police also said a 2005 Chevrolet Express was vandalized. • A 61-year-old Lehighton man...
CBS News
Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County
PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.
Times News
Bucks County man sentenced to state prison term for DUI, drug and theft counts
A Bucks County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Thursday after previously pleading guilty in five pending criminal cases. William Michell, 40, of Bristol, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve a total of two to seven years in a state correctional institution followed by three years of probation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
UPDATE: Man sought for stabbing his father in Northampton County is now in custody; charged with attempted homicide
UPDATE: Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Palmer Township Police reported that the suspect was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. Giuseppe Rizzolino Jr. has been arraigned and is currently in Northampton County Prison, awaiting his next court appearance. He is being held...
Alleged drunk driver wrecks with kids in car
Catawissa, Pa. — A woman who crashed her car with two children in the vehicle last month was drunk, police say. Autumn Marie Ryckman, 34, of Ashland, was hysterical when officers arrived at the scene of the accident along Numidia Drive on July 3 around 8 p.m., charges say. But Montour Township Officer Brandon Batiuk also noticed Ryckman was reportedly chewing a large piece of gum and smelled strongly of...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County
A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
Man sentenced to jail after undercover predator stings
WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man to up nine years in prison after he was the target of multiple undercover stings in which he thought he was talking to underage girls. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, in April of 2021, investigators using a fake account believed to be that of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of leading PSP in high-speed chase now in custody
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On August 27, state police said a man evaded troopers in a multi-county high-speed chase. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in Wyoming County when they encountered Cory Shiner, the subject of the call, on his way back to the residence. Before […]
Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
Pa. teen charged and behind bars after killing 17-year-old girl: police
A 17-year-old boy is in custody after being accused of killing a teen girl in Luzerne County. According to WNEP16, authorities say Alan Meyers, of Black Creek Township, shot the girl, also 17, in the head after 5 a.m. Saturday. State police reported the shooting took place on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township near Drums.
Lehigh Valley Man Who Nearly Stabbed His Own Dad Dead In Custody: Report
A 29-year-old man wanted for nearly stabbing his dad dead in Northampton County has been arrested, WFMZ reports. Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino fled the scene on the 900 block of Mine Lane Road in Palmer Township in a 2011 Nissan Altima around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, local police said. His...
Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old girl. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crime scene at 5:06 am on Sand Hollow Drive in Luzerne County where a 17-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound to her head. First responders […]
Worker charged with arson in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — An employee is charged with torching a business last week in Carbon County. Police charged Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton, with two counts of arson and one count of risking a catastrophe. Flames broke out at Estes Express Lines Wednesday night, damaging the building and five...
Luzerne County girl fatally shot
Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
Police sergeant faces federal charges
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton police sergeant now faces up to 10 years in prison, pleading guilty to taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed. Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. This comes after Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally...
Comments / 1