Middletown's Sunflower Festival offers blooms, food, music, and beverages
BALTIMORE -- Over 35 different types of sunflowers with various colors will be on display during the Summer Farm's annual Sunflower Festival, according to event staff.The eight-acre sunflower field in northwest Maryland is home to thousands of flowers, event staff said. The farm was open to the public last weekend. It will be open to visitors again on Sept. 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11, according to event staff.Admission costs $17.50 per person when purchased online and $20.50 per person if bought at the entrance gate, event staff said. Children three years old and younger enter free of charge.The admission price covers a wagon ride to the sunflower field, a free sunflower bloom, and more than 45 different activities spanning from a corn maze to farmer golf, according to event staff.The festival includes live music, food trucks, and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, event staff said.Summers Farm is located at 7503 Hollow Road in Middletown, Maryland.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 6: From Frederick to Hagerstown to Hancock to Rocky Gap, Monocacy and Cushwa Breweries and legendary Buddy Lou’s Antiques
The sixth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a morning of visiting our favorite city in Maryland: Frederick and then a day of exploration (and beer) west toward Hagerstown, Hancock and onto Rocky Gap Casino and Resort where we enjoyed a fire pit on the lake.
Winchester, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loudoun County High School football team will have a game with Millbrook High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
middleburglife.com
Local Singer and Songwriter Celebrates Her Return to Music
“Performing, especially when you’re performing your own music, is getting to connect with people and getting to feel the difference that [your music] makes in another person,” says Juliet Lloyd, singer-songwriter and frequent Middleburg-area performer, while discussing her jam-packed schedule of local shows. Lloyd has been busy propelling...
lootpress.com
DHHR Announces Healthy West Virginia Awards
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) announced Berkeley and Kanawha counties as recipients of Celebrating Healthy West Virginia awards, which recognize advanced community-level commitment to supporting healthy choices. Celebrating Healthy West Virginia is a...
WTOP
Maryland high court says DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
Lee Boyd Malvo is serving four life terms in Virginia for his role in the sniper shootings that gripped the D.C. region with fear in 2002. Maryland’s highest court on Friday ruled he must be resentenced for his convictions in Montgomery County. Malvo was 17 years old when he...
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
mocoshow.com
Washington Commanders Running Back Brian Robinson Shot Twice During Possible Attempted Carjacking Sunday Evening
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot twice during what has been described as a “possible attempted carjacking” just before 6pm on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 1000 block of H Street NE, located near Ben’s Chili Bowl. Per DC Police, “Shooting Investigation...
pagevalleynews.com
Youth arrested after ‘hide out’ discovered in Falls Hollow
August 30, 1962 — Two boys were arrested Thursday night of last week for a trio of entries into Luray business places the night before. Later they confessed to the theft of three automobiles, one from the Blue Bell lot in Luray and one from Arlington and one from Washington. Both are being held in the Page County Jail. Bond set at $12,000 each.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
It was determined that a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Route 17 when the two collided. The motorcyclist, a 77-year-old Bealeton man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.
washco-md.net
Free Scrap Tire Day – September 10, 2022
Clean County Initiative, General County, Trash & Recycling. HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Environmental Management announces that there will be a free scrap tire day on September 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Forty West Landfill. This event is provided for Washington County residents only and there is no charge to drop off up to five tires for residents of the same household. Passenger and light truck tires will be accepted on or off the rim. Participants will be required to show a valid driver’s license with a Washington County address and may make one trip to the event. No tires will be accepted from commercial entities.
WSET
PHOTOS: Fairfax County officer saves hawk caught in the grill of a car
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officer (APPO) McLemore is credited with saving a hawk that got caught in the grill of a car. Fairfax County police said they responded to Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 after a driver realized a hawk was caught in the grill of their car.
theriver953.com
Remains of Frederick County woman are positively identified
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced by email that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox have been recovered. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains found near Feltner Road in Bluemont in Clarke County. Fox was reported missing on March 1, 2022 after...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 29 – September 2, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Bottom Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 29, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Bottom Road on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The road will be closed from Route 68 at the tannery to the railroad tracks at the quarry. For additional...
fox5dc.com
2 teenagers killed in crash along I-81 in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Two teenagers were killed and another was injured Thursday night after a car they were in crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Hagerstown, police said. According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a Lexus sedan merged...
Inside Nova
VSP asks public's help fatal crash in Fauquier County
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that left a Bealeton motorcyclist dead in Fauquier County. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road. A 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on Rt 29 and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound on Rt 17.
aminerdetail.com
Another Frederick County Sheriff Whistleblower Comes Forward
A third whistleblower within the Frederick County Sheriff Office has come forward to reveal the dirty little secrets of the department. Similar to the lawsuit filed by Sergeant Amanda Ensor, claims of hostile work environment, nepotism, lack of training, and harassment have been levied against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown
Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
